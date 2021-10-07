Imran urges Bill Gates to provide benevolent aid to Afghan people





Islamabad journalist

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates to consider providing humanitarian aid to poor people in Afghanistan.

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, the prime minister stressed that more than half of the population of the war-torn country live below the poverty line and are in urgent need of financial assistance.

The two leaders shared their concerns about the health system in Afghanistan, the only other country in the world where polio is endemic along with Pakistan, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Expressing their determination to eradicate the infectious disease from both countries, they discussed the resumption of polio campaigns in Afghanistan to secure Pakistan’s recent progress in polio elimination.

The Prime Minister briefed Gates of Pakistans on the continued progress against polio eradication and appreciated the invaluable help provided by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in this regard.

He added that the country had only reported one case of wild poliovirus (WPV) this year and that environmental samples positive for WPV had declined significantly. He stressed that his government remains committed to ending all forms of polio in the country.

Gates congratulated Prime Minister Imran on the progress made and pledged that his Foundation will continue to support the polio program in Pakistan to ensure that no Pakistani child is at risk of paralysis from the polio virus.

The tech billionaire also praised the prime minister for the deployment of Pakistan’s Covid-19 vaccine and noted the Foundation’s support for government-led programs, including Ehsaas, which was making impressive progress in reducing the backlog of growth and digitization of the national savings program.

He has offered his continued collaboration through the Gates Foundation to improve the health and well-being of the Pakistani people.

The Prime Minister thanked Gates for the Foundation’s valuable partnership with Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/imran-urges-bill-gates-to-provide-kind-assistance-to-afghan-people/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos