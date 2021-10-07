Biden and Xi agree to hold virtual summit this year





Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to hold a virtual summit this year, the first sign of improving relations between the countries since the US president took office. Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, and Yang Jiechi, China’s senior foreign policy official, reached an agreement in Zurich on Wednesday to hold a virtual summit between the leaders following their two phone calls earlier This year. “We drew from today’s meeting an agreement in principle to hold a virtual bilateral meeting between the leaders before the end of the year,” a US official said after Sullivan and Yang met for six hours. . The official said they had a more productive exchange than at previous high-level meetings, including when they met in March in Alaska with Antony Blinken, secretary of state, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister. “Today it really involved a real back-and-forth, which was very welcome – a different tone from Anchorage, a different feel in the ability to come and go than Anchorage,” said the manager. The Financial Times reported Tuesday that Sullivan and Yang are planning to discuss the possibility of a virtual summit. Biden previously suggested that his Chinese counterpart hold an in-person meeting, but people familiar with the call said Xi had not expressed willingness to meet at the time. Meanwhile, Beijing has reported that Xi, who has not left China since the coronavirus pandemic began, has no plans to travel abroad in the near future. The official rejected suggestions that the outcome of the Zurich meeting marked a “thaw” in US-China relations, but said it was a “substantial and constructive” step. The official added that Sullivan had raised US concerns over a range of issues, including the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, the persecution of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and Chinese military activity around Taiwan. Tensions between Washington and Beijing have continued to rise in recent months, especially as the Chinese Air Force has sent in recent days a record number of fighter jets in the “identification zone of air defense ”of Taiwan. advised While most analysts don’t see the activity as a prelude to war, it has sparked growing anxiety about China’s stance towards Taiwan – which it sees as its sovereign territory – and the risk that the situation will arise. involuntarily degenerates into conflict. Taiwan’s defense minister said this week that China will be fully capable of invading the island by 2025, in the first clear warning that it faces the threat of war. The US official said Washington viewed any activity threatening peace across the Taiwan Strait to be of “deep concern,” but suggested that the incursions in recent days made no material difference. “Our take on recent flights. . . it is that they are part of the continuity of a very worrying trend and are moving in a worrying direction. But I see them mainly in this context of a worrying trend line, ”the official said. To follow Demetri Sebastopulo on Twitter

