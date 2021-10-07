Thatcher would approve, says Boris Johnson as he delivers the ultimate in light political speeches

Aggression against the opposition

Mr Johnson launched a volley of personal attacks on Sir Keir Starmer, variously calling him a retreating captain, human weather vane and Starmer chameleon as he accused him of absurd opportunism.

He compared the Labor leader to a seriously shaken bus driver pushed around by a Corbynista mob of sans-culottes with glasses.

Deploying another colorful analogy, the PM introduced Sir Keir as the captain of a cruise liner captured by Somali pirates, desperately trying to negotiate a change of course, then changing his mind.

He added: Remember Labors’ performance during the pandemic, beating with all the conviction of a damp cloth.

His taunts rewarded Sir Keirs’ assault on his character at the Labor Party conference last week, when the opposition leader denounced the PM as an insignificant showman.

Contrasting the Tories’ sweeping and optimistic approach with tired old Labors, Mr Johnson said of the opposition: They like to behead the big poppies and tax the rich until the pips squeal.

He also criticized Labor’s stance on drugs, accusing Sir Keir of wanting to decriminalize hard drugs after he backed up Scottish police by issuing warnings for possession of Class A substances instead of arresting people.

The PM also turned fire on Ian Blackford, mocking SNP Westminster chief about his supposedly modest croft on the Isle of Skye, joking that Zoom events emerged to have a library or a billiard room.

Defend history

In a broad left wing, Mr Johnson spoke out against the cancellation of culture, iconoclasm ignoring, as he pledged the Tories would stand up for our history and cultural heritage.

Attempts to edit the story are dishonest and a betrayal of our children’s education, he argued, citing the recent controversy fueled by the wartime British Prime Minister.

When they started attacking Churchill as a racist, I felt like ignoring them, he said, adding: Only 20 years ago the BBC public overwhelmingly elected him the greatest Briton of all time after helping defeat one of the most vicious racists. regimes in history.

The Prime Minister continued that it had since become clear to him that this was not just a joke, however. They really want to rewrite our national history, he said.

Teacher bonus for neglected areas

The only new measure revealed in the political speech was a plan to introduce a bonus for math and science teachers, worth up to 3,000, to encourage them to relocate or stay in the areas left behind. for account.

Dubbed the leveling bonus, the prime minister said the program would help tackle regional disparities in academic performance as he said there was absolutely no reason for students to be unable to do math basic at the end of primary school.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the program would target newly qualified math, chemistry, physics and computer science teachers in the first five years of their careers and would cost $ 60 million.

It should be used to increase the salaries of teachers eligible for the program, although details are still being worked out.

Nadhim Zahawi, Education Secretary, pointed out that one in ten teachers from the most disadvantaged high schools went to teach in other schools and said: We are determined to correct this.

Officials in his department have pointed to evidence from the US education system suggesting such payments are effective in recruiting and retaining teachers.

However, teachers’ unions pointed out on Wednesday evening that the policy appeared to be a repackaged version of a program announced by the government in 2019, before being scrapped last year.

The previous policy involved a two-year pilot project, which gave early career math and physics teachers working in the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber an additional 2,000 to stay in place.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the policy seemed like a good idea, but added: It looks suspiciously like a repackaged initiative announced two years ago to offer math teachers and physics at the start of a career 2,000 additional per year. to remain in the profession, reaching 3,000 per year for those teaching in certain disadvantaged areas.

Upgrade

Strengthening transport links, infrastructure and skills are key to leveling the country, Mr Johnson said as he sought to define his government’s flagship policy.

The whole idea is that you will find talent, genius, attention, imagination and enthusiasm all over this country, all evenly distributed, but the opportunities are not. -he declares.

Our mission as curators is to promote opportunity with all the tools we have.

It’s a shame that you still can’t get through the Pennines quickly by train and that Leeds is the largest city in Europe without a proper metro system, he said.

He pledged to build the Northern Powerhouse Railway, connect the towns of the Midlands and the North, and restore the nerves of union that were allowed to atrophy, including the A1 north of Berwick in Scotland and the A75 in Scotland.

Fight against eco-protesters, fight against crime