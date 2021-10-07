PKS asks Jokowi to follow KPU proposed electoral timetable





Merdeka.com – The government, DPR RI and KPU have yet to vote on polling day for the 2024 general election. No decision has yet been taken as the meeting scheduled for yesterday has been postponed. Member of Commission II DPR RI Faction VFD, Mardani Ali Sera, suggested that President Joko Widodo follow the 2024 electoral calendar in accordance with the Indonesian KPU’s proposal. Namely, the vote falls on February 21, 2024. While the government proposes May 15, 2024. “The government’s intentions are good, so that there is no too early movement and no too long lag between the elected president and the time of his inauguration. But that’s fine, Mr. Jokowi just join the KPU because the simulation is over. And have enough preparation time for our elections to be of quality, “Mardani told reporters on Thursday (7/10). Mardani said the KPU’s proposal to vote in February 2024 has the benefit of leaving enough time and preparation for organizers. Although it is recognized that the budget has the potential to inflate. “Indeed, all of them have pros and cons. The pros of the February 2024 election are that it gives organizers enough time and preparation time, but the budget has the potential to swell and crowds will kick in as soon as possible. start, ”Mardani said. Elections fall in May 2024, as the government’s proposal is seen as capable of facilitating and reducing the budget. However, the quality can be compromised. Mardani noted that if in May 2024, it would be close to the holding of the simultaneous regional elections of 2024. “But if you look at it, the May 2024 proposal is riskier, time is running out with the 2024 simultaneous Pilkada process which was bound by the Pilkada law in November 2024. And indeed it is the domain of the KPU to determine because they will bear the burden of organizing the 2024 elections, ”he said. According to Mardani, the government’s proposal ignored stages ranging from verification of political parties, from the moment of registering pairs of individual candidates in the Pilkada to verification. The KPU said it is difficult if preparations are not added. The KPU itself proposed in February 2024 and said that it is difficult if the number of preparatory workers is not increased (if in May). Again, the implementation in February 2024 will provide more time and preparation for the KPU. It is hoped that the quality elections to which we aspire can be carried out ”, he concluded. [lia]

