China’s Biden and Xi Jinping to meet virtually as US seeks communication amid tension in Taiwan

As tensions continue to mount between the United States and China, President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping plan to meet virtually before the end of 2021, according to a senior official in the Biden administration, reported the ‘Associated Press.

Intelligence about the arrangement comes after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan held a six-hour meeting with Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese foreign policy adviser, in Zurich, Switzerland.

During the meeting, Sullivan voiced concerns to Yang about China’s recently increased assertiveness against Taiwan, human rights violations suffered by the country’s ethnic minorities, and Beijing’s attempts to quell pro-sentiment. democracy in Hong Kong, according to a White House statement. Sullivan also stressed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the two countries.

After choosing not to leave China during the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi is expected to make no more than a virtual appearance at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Rome or at the UN climate conference to be held in Scotland. Senior administration official Biden, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said further details of the meeting between the two leaders have yet to be confirmed.

For more Associated Press reporting, see below.

The official said the idea for the presidential meeting was proposed after Biden, who spent a lot of time with Xi when they were vice presidents, mentioned during their call last month that he wishes he could see him again. Xi.

Sullivan made it clear at the meeting that while the United States “will continue to invest in its own national strength,” it is seeking better engagement at a higher level “to ensure responsible competition,” the statement said.

U.S. officials have expressed frustration that interactions with their high-level Chinese counterparts, including Yang, at the start of Biden’s presidency were less than constructive. But Wednesday’s talks have been described as respectful, constructive and perhaps the most thorough between the parties since Biden took office in January, according to the administration official.

The White House said the meeting was meant to follow up on last month’s call between Biden and Xi in which Biden stressed the need to set clear parameters in their competition.

Still, US-Chinese relations have been strained, recently exacerbated by dozens of Chinese military sorties near the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reiterated his fears that Beijing would undermine regional peace and stability with its “provocative” action. China sent a record 56 fighter jets to Taiwan on Monday alone.

“We strongly urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion directed against Taiwan,” said Blinken, who was in Paris for talks with French officials.

At the start of Biden’s presidency, he vowed to pressure Beijing over its human rights record. His administration affirmed the US position, first formulated at the end of the Trump administration, that China’s crackdown on Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in its region of northwest Xinjiang was “genocide “.

In March, the United States, in coordination with the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, imposed sanctions on senior Communist Party officials for their role in the detention and abuse of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. At the Group of Seven summit in England in June, Biden successfully urged fellow leaders to include specific language criticizing China’s use of forced labor and other human rights violations in the joint statement. leaders.

Human rights activists and Republican lawmakers in the United States have raised concerns that the administration may ease pressure on human rights as it seeks Beijing’s cooperation on the global effort on climate change and to thwart North Korea’s nuclear program.

The White House said last week it had no position on the Uyghur forced labor prevention law, which was passed by the US Senate in July.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio wrote in the Washington Examiner Wednesday that “the Biden administration chooses to ignore gross human rights violations by the Communist Party of China to strike a climate deal.” .

The United States also signaled this week that it currently plans to stick to the tariffs imposed on China under the Trump administration.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in a speech in Washington this week, said she would begin engaging her Chinese counterparts to discuss Beijing’s failure to meet commitments made in the first phase of a U.S. trade deal. Chinese signed in January 2020. Biden criticized Beijing. for “coercive” business practices, including its use of forced labor, which led to an unfair playing field.

“We will use the full range of tools at our disposal and develop new tools as necessary to defend US economic interests against harmful policies and practices,” Tai said.