Revealed! It’s Jokowi’s plan to work on RI’s “treasure”

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked his cabinet to do downstream mining, so that they no longer sell raw materials, but need to add value first.

Not only nickel, Jokowi also requested that the downstream of this mine be made on other raw materials, such as bauxite. In addition, Indonesia owns the sixth largest bauxite reserves in the world.

Based on data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) 2020 Bauxite Booklet, processing USGS data in January 2020, Indonesia’s bauxite reserves reached 1.2 billion tons or 4% of the world’s bauxite ore reserves of 30.39 billion tons.

The owner of the world’s largest bauxite ore reserves, namely Guinea, reached 24%, then Australia controlled 20%, Vietnam 12%, Brazil 9%, then Jamaica 7% in fifth place.

Based on this data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Indonesia’s measured bauxite ore resources reach 1.7 billion tons and metallic bauxite 640 million tons, while the proven reserves of Bauxite ore are 821 million tons and metallic bauxite 299 million tons.

Downstream bauxite is also as important as nickel because it can be transformed into alumina in metallic aluminum. As is known, aluminum has great added value because it can be used as a component or raw material for building and construction, machine tools, transport, electricity, packaging, durable goods and others. Of course, this is needed by the whole world.

“Indonesia has the 6th largest bauxite reserve in the world, which means Indonesia plays an important role in the global supply of bauxite raw materials,” writes the 2020 Bauxite Booklet.

But unfortunately, so far the added value of bauxite has not been so great. In fact, there are currently only two bauxite-to-alumina transformation plants (foundries) in operation in the country.

This was passed on by the Minerba Program Development Director of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Sunindyo Suryo.

He said the bauxite ore input capacity for the two smelters is only 4,564,000 tonnes per year.

So what are the plans for the future?

Sunindyo said 12 bauxite smelters are currently under construction in alumina. When completed and put into operation, ore input capacity could increase to 35 million tonnes per year.

“Meanwhile, there are 12 alumina refining plants which are still under construction with a bauxite ore input capacity reaching over 35 million tonnes per year,” he told CNBC Indonesia, cited Friday (01/10/2021).

He said that with the construction of 12 new alumina refining plants, it is hoped that all the bauxite ore produced will be absorbed. Thus, the national production of alumina can be increased to a total of 13.9 million tons per year.

“With details, 1.3 million tonnes are chemical grade alumina (CGA) products and 12.6 million tonnes are foundry grade alumina (SGA) products,” he continued. .

If that happens, he said, it is estimated that Indonesia’s bauxite ore reserves could be sufficient for 78 years. However, in the future, his party will continue to encourage exploration, so bauxite reserves will continue to increase and reserves will last longer.

This increase in reserves will be achieved through exploration and verification of data and resources and reserves.

“An increase in exploration activities for bauxite ore is necessary as the age of the reserves is approximately 78 years at a dry ore consumption rate of 36.9 million tonnes per year,” he said. for follow-up.

Previously, President Joko Widodo said that the downstream nickel industry is considered a success, so in the future, the downstream will also be done on other products, such as bauxite, gold, copper and palm oil.

“Therefore, not only nickel, in the future we will also start with bauxite, starting with gold, copper, palm oil downstream, as many commodity derivatives as possible can be at less semi-finished products, fortunately they can be finished products. ”, he explained, Thursday (8/26/2021).

He said that the endorsement of this industry is one of the three major strategies for the country’s economy going forward. Two other major strategies are the digitization of MSMEs and the green economy.

“In the future, our grand economic strategy, the country’s grand economic strategy, there are three things I want to convey, firstly the endorsement of the industry, second the digitization of MSMEs, and thirdly we must start to enter in the green economy, ”he concluded.