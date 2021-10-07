NATO wants Turkey to abandon Russian S-400 defense system for Franco-Italian Aster missiles

Turkey, a NATO member, is facing strong American pressure for its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system. Washington and its allies are trying to persuade Ankara to cancel an upcoming deal for a second batch of air defense system.

After his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that Ankara still intends to purchase a second batch S-400 Triumf missile batteries.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg once again reaffirmed that the military alliance will continue its efforts for Turkey to acquire an alternative to the Russian S-400 missile system.

We also tried to find alternative solutions, said Stoltenberg, noting that the American Patriot missile and the Franco-Italian Aster system were offered as options. So far we have not succeeded, but we will continue and we are also working on these issues as an alliance.

US President Joe Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the multibillion-dollar Patriot deal at NATO Headquarters in June of this year, but no consensus was reached between them. At the end of the NATO conference, Biden reportedly said the meeting with Erdogan had been productive and that he was confident the United States would make “real progress with Turkey.” The reality, though, has been far from it.

Erdogan’s position on his deal with Russia remains unchanged. “No one can interfere with this. We are the only ones to make such decisions, he said in an interview broadcast on CBS News-Face the Nation.

It is not the first time Turkey has been offered the American Patriot or the Franco-Italian Astra missile system. In 2019, when Turkey delivered its first batch of S-400s despite several sanctions warnings from Washington and its NATO allies, the US State Department also offered to sell the Raytheons missile system. Patriot.

Since 2013, Ankara has continued to decline the offer. And it all has to do with the US unwillingness to provide systems-sensitive missile technology transfer and joint production conditions in the contract.

Turkey’s buy-in and intransigence over Washington’s concern about the safety of the F-35 being compromised adds to the divide. Washington argued that the S-400 pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and NATO’s larger defense systems.

Turkey, in response, repeatedly rejected this claim that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems and that their purchase was a necessity as it was unable to procure systems. air defense to a NATO ally on satisfactory terms.

Why is Turkey buying S-400?

The unsuccessful negotiations with NATO allies and the presence of some serious weaknesses in Turkey’s air defense made the purchase of S-400s an immediate necessity.

The ambiguous and conflictual relations with Iran, Greece and Syria, in addition to its internal unrest (attempted coup d’etat), meant that Turkey needed a secure air defense system on the ground to counter threats from hostile neighbors.

After a failed contract with China for a missile system in 2013, Turkey found the S-400 as a last option.

The S-400 Triumph is an air defense missile system developed by Almaz central design office from Russia. It is an upgrade to the S-300 series surface-to-air missile system and entered service in April 2007 with the first S-400 deployed to combat in August 2007.

The Triumph comprises anti-aircraft missile systems, autonomous detection and targeting systems, multifunction radar, launchers and a command and control center with the ability to fire three types of missiles subsequently creating a defense in layers.

Besides the Russian armed forces and Turkey, India and China have also purchased S-400s. Two regiments of the S-400 Triumph system were supplied to China in July 2019. Moscow had signed a contract with India for S-400 missile systems in October 2019; deliveries will begin by the end of this year.

United States Patriot Missiles

Developed by the American defense company Raytheon, the Patriot (MIM-104) is a long-range, all-altitude and all-weather SAM to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft.

With Lockheed Martin as prime contractor and Raytheon as systems integrator, Patriot’s missile guidance system enables target destruction through kinetic energy released upon hitting the target head-on. Up to 16 Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC) -3 missiles can be loaded onto a launcher, compared to four PAC-2 missiles.

Raytheon patriot is in service in the United States, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Israel, Germany, Greece, Japan, Netherlands, Korea, Poland, Sweden, Spain, Taiwan and Romania.

The European Aster missile

Named after the Greek translation of the word Star Turkey was offered this missile system designed by Eurosam, a consortium of MBDA and Thales.

This consortium was founded to defend warships against enemy aircraft and cruise missiles that skim the sea at close range in the 1990s. Currently, Aster missiles are used in the launch cells of warships, including Royal Navy Type 45 destroyers and Frances Horizon class frigates.

The Aster 30 complements the short range variant of the Aster 15 at sea and can also be deployed on a land launcher – the SAMP / T (Surface-to-Air Medium-Range / Land-based), replacing the SAM Rattlesnakes and I- Falcon.

The last Aster-30 Block 1NT which is said to be riding on capacities Patriot can intercept planes (up to 120 km), tactical and short-range ballistic missiles, as well as low-flying drones, cruise missiles and airplanes.

It is still unclear where and when Ankara hopes to deploy the Russian systems and what any possible scenario for their end use will be. But as Ankara regresses its relations with the United States and its European allies and relations of Moscow using S-400 to put pressure on Turkey, the latter is caught between the devil and the big blue.