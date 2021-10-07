More aid to Pakistan, hold Imran Khan accountable now: former US adviser | World news





Claiming that Pakistan has had it both ways for too long, a former US national security adviser under the Trump administration advised lawmakers against further aid in Islamabad.

Testifying before a powerful Congressional committee on Afghanistan, General (ret’d) HR McMaster said the United States must hold the Pakistani prime minister accountable for some of his comments after the fall of Kabul in August.

It is also illusory, he said, to think that money that goes to the Taliban or through the Taliban for humanitarian purposes would not immediately be used by the Taliban to strengthen their power and become an even greater threat. So we are in a situation where we are faced with a truly extraordinary dilemma that it is going to be difficult for us to alleviate the humanitarian crisis without holding the Taliban accountable, he said in response to a question.

I don’t think we should be giving any help to Pakistan. I think Pakistan has had it both ways for too long. I think Pakistan should be confronted with its behavior over the years which has actually resulted, I think, to a large extent in that result, said McMaster.

It was under the Trump administration that the United States blocked all security assistance to Pakistan. The Biden administration has yet to resume security assistance.

I think we should hold Imran Khan responsible for his comments when Kabul fell and he said the Afghan people were not in chains. Why should we send a penny to Pakistan under any conditions? I think they should face international isolation because of their support for jihadist terrorists, who pose threats to humanity, including the Haqqani network, the Taliban and groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, a- he declared.

Responding to a question from Congressman Scott Perry, during the Congressional hearing convened by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, McMaster said it was a good idea to remove Pakistan’s status as a major non-ally. member of NATO.

I would say the only time I think we ever presented a very clear and realistic assessment of South Asia and prioritized strategy was President Trump’s speech in August 2017. Now he has abandoned it. and he doubled Obama’s faults. administration. I don’t know how it happened. But I think if you go back to that speech from August 2017, it was also the right approach for Pakistan, which called for a suspension of all aid to Pakistan until Pakistan’s behavior fundamentally changes, has McMaster said.

Congressman Bill Keating said Pakistan remains a problem and the United States needs to assess it.

Its long-standing activities, according to numerous accounts, have been negative. I think that is an understatement. For decades, however, for decades, whether you go back to 96, when the Taliban took control, Pakistan was one of the first to recognize them, he said.

When you review the change in 2001 in Afghanistan, then the Taliban rebuilding from around 2005, they were there helping, by all accounts, and I think those counts are correct. . And indeed, until this current change in government in Pakistan, many people suggested that their intelligence was built into them, Keating said.

Pakistan’s relationship with the Haqqani network is of great concern.

This may indeed affect our relations with India in this regard. But can you comment on this? I think they’ve been duplicitous, not just recently, not just in the few months of this administration, but for decades with many administrations, Republican and Democrat, he said.

Former US Ambassador to Pakistan Ryan Croker acknowledged that Pakistan has worked against the US in some very fundamental aspects with their support for the Taliban.

Earlier I tried to present their story to explain why. We were going to leave and they did not want to end up with the Taliban as a mortal enemy. They can get it anyway. And as satisfying as it is for many of us, myself included, to do something to punish Pakistan for it, I don’t think we have the luxury. They are already worried about the repercussions inside their own country of the Taliban’s alleged victory in Afghanistan, he said.

Now we can say, yes. Well they deserve whatever they get. But again, an explosion in Kashmir will lead to a regional war. So I think the reassessment is still good, but let’s reassess with a clear eye on the dangers now that the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has created across the region. We don’t need a completely destabilized, nuclear-weaponized Pakistani state, Croker said.

McMaster told lawmakers that the Taliban were backed by the ISI and that is why they took over Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s differential advantage was the ISI’s support for other groups. But it is the unscrupulous units that are ready to terrorize. They have not given up on their differential advantage. And so, I don’t think it’s a mystery at all why they collapsed. And I think it should be unacceptable to denigrate the Afghans who fought, and over 60,000 of them made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the freedoms we see now, he said.

The Taliban, he said, went to the Afghan units and they said, “Hey, this is how it’s going to be.

With the support of the Pakistani ISI, closely linked to the Haqqani network and Al-Qaida, they told these commanders, “Hey, listen. You come to terms with us. We give you the signal, or we kill your family. How does that sound? ”He said.

And that’s why the Afghan forces collapsed in addition to the withdrawal of US intelligence support, the withdrawal of our air power, which was the differential advantage of the Afghan forces, McMaster said.

