The Prime Minister’s speech was littered with claims that raised questions about their factual accuracy, from vaccines to law and order.

here I runs the rule on the veracity of some of Boris Johnson’s facts.

Vaccines

Claim: It was capitalism that ensured we had a vaccine in less than a year, he said as Mr Johnson reiterated his criticism that Labor had kept the UK in of the European Medicines Agency and would have slowed the deployment of the vaccine.

Large pharmaceutical companies played a role in the development of the Oxford AstraZeneca inoculation, but research published this year by the university advocacy group Universities Allied for Essential Medicines UK claimed the vaccine was 97% funded by government and only 2% came from the private sector.

Technically, the UK could have started buying vaccines if it was still part of the European Medicines Agency, but in reality it would have stuck with the multilateral bloc approach to buying vaccines.

Verdict: Mr Johnson did not tell the whole story with his arguments, but there is a kernel of truth in each of his claims.

Schools

Claim: He said students at Islington schools run races where no one actually wins, while adding that the hugely successful east London academy, Brampton Manor, is a school that is now sending more children to Oxbridge than to Eton and where anyone could send their children.

It is unclear how far Mr Johnson is referring in regards to school sports, but all schools have fully competitive school sports days in England as part of the government’s own school sports plan, and since 2010, the conservatives are ensuring that school sports are competitive.

While anyone can apply to send their children to school living in the area, its sixth form is very selective with 3,000 students applying for only 300 places.

Verdict: The Prime Minister could be accused of being a little liberal with the truth here.

criminality

Claim: Crime has gone down and not just elsewhere because we have taken the precaution of locking up the public for a good part of the last 18 months.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics in March 2021, the pattern of crime has been significantly altered by the foreclosure measures, but overall crime has not declined.

There have been declines in the number of certain types of crime such as theft, gun offenses and knife crime, but this was offset by a 36% increase in fraud and cybercrime.

There has been a long-term downward trend in crime since the 1990s despite a significant increase in fraud and computer misuse.

The rate of decline has slowed over the past decade, and some offenses such as knife-related crimes have increased in the years leading up to the pandemic.

Verdict: Overall crime levels have not declined over the past year, but the long-term downward trend in crime has continued, albeit at a slower pace.

Wages

Claim: After years of stagnation, more than a decade, wages are rising faster than before the start of the pandemic [] the fastest growing wages for those with the lowest incomes.

Real wages fell for five years after the 2008 financial crash and followed a general upward trend for the next five years, so there has been little improvement over the past decade.

The most recent data from the ONS shows that the annual growth in average weekly earnings in the UK has peaked in 20 years this year.

But those numbers have been distorted and inflated due to the instability caused by the pandemic as people return to work after their leave.

The Bank of England estimates underlying wage growth to be 3.3 percent well below the official 7.2 percent figure and likely below inflation by the end of the year.

Verdict: Salaries have fallen and then risen over the past decade, which has included a gradual increase in low-wage salaries that began years before Mr Johnson became Prime Minister.