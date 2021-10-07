New details of Trump’s pressure on Justice Department in election





But, drawing in particular on interviews with Mr. Rosen and Mr. Donoghue, both present at the Oval Office meeting on January 3, it highlights new details that underscore the intensity and relentlessness with which Mr. Trump pursued his election goal, and the role that key government officials played in his efforts.

The report fleshed out the role of Jeffrey Clark, a little-known Justice Department official who participated in several conversations with Mr. Trump about how to overturn the election and who prompted his superiors to send Georgian officials a letter claiming to wrongly that the Justice Department had identified significant concerns that could have affected the outcome of the election. Mr. Trump was weighing whether to replace Mr. Rosen with Mr. Clark. Of particular note is a confrontation on January 2 in which Mr Clark appeared to both threaten and coerce Mr Rosen to send the letter. He first raised the possibility that Mr. Trump could fire Mr. Rosen, and then said he would decline any offer to replace Mr. Rosen as acting attorney general if Mr. Rosen sent the letter. Mr Clark also revealed during that meeting that he had secretly interviewed a witness in Georgia in connection with allegations of electoral fraud that had already been refuted.

The report raised new questions about the role Rep. Scott Perry, Republican of Pennsylvania, played in the White House’s efforts to pressure the Justice Department to help overturn the election. Mr. Perry called Mr. Donoghue to pressure him to investigate debunked allegations of electoral fraud that had been made in Pennsylvania, according to the report, and he complained to Mr. Donoghue that the Department of Justice was not doing enough to investigate such allegations. Mr Clark, according to the report, also told officials he participated in White House efforts at Mr Perrys’ request and that lawmakers took him to a meeting in the Oval Office to discuss the fraud electoral. This meeting took place around the same time Mr. Perry and members of the Conservative House Freedom Caucus met at the White House to discuss the certification of election results on January 6.

The report confirmed that Mr. Trump was the reason Mr. Pak hurriedly quit his post as U.S. lawyer in Atlanta, an area Mr. Trump has falsely told people he won. Mr. Trump told senior Justice Department officials that Mr. Pak was never deceptive, and he blamed Mr. Pak for the FBI’s failure to find evidence of mass electoral fraud in it. During the Jan. 3 brawl in the Oval Office, Mr. Donoghue and others tried to convince Mr. Trump not to fire Mr. Pak because he planned to step down in a few days. But Mr. Trump made it clear to officials that Mr. Pak was due to leave the next day, leading to Mr. Donoghue phoning him that evening and telling him he would have to step down as a preventive measure. Mr. Trump has also stepped out of the normal line of succession to push a perceived loyalist, Bobby L. Christine, to lead the Atlanta office. Mr. Christine had been the American lawyer in Savannah and had donated to Mr. Trumps’ campaign.

The report is not the final word of the Senate Judiciary Committees on the lobbying campaign that was waged between Dec. 14, when Attorney General William P. Barr announced his resignation, and Jan. 6, when crowds of Mr. Trumps’ supporters fought to block the election’s certification.

The panel is still waiting for the National Archives to provide documents, calendar appointments and communications involving the White House regarding efforts to overturn the election. He asked the National Archives, which hold correspondence and documents generated by previous presidential administrations, to archive them this spring.

He is also waiting to see if Mr. Clark will be interviewed and help provide missing details about what was going on inside the White House during the final weeks of the Trump administration. Additionally, the committee asked the Washington DC Bar Association to initiate a disciplinary investigation against Mr. Clark based on its findings.

The report recommended that the Justice Department tighten up procedures regarding when it can take certain overt steps in the investigation of election-related fraud. As attorney general, according to the report, Barr has weakened the ministry’s strict policy for decades of taking no investigative action into fraud cases until an election is certified, a step intended to prevent the fact that a federal investigation has an impact on the outcome of the elections.

Trump offers to reverse ElectionCard 1 of 4

Pressure state officials to “find voices”. As the president continued to refuse to concede the election, his staunch supporters proclaimed Jan.6, when Congress met to formalize Mr. Biden’s election victory, as a day of judgment. That day, Mr. Trump delivered an inflammatory speech to thousands of his supporters hours before a mob of loyalists violently stormed Capitol Hill.

The Senate committee found that Barr had personally asked the department to investigate the allegations of voter fraud, even though other authorities had looked into them and found no evidence of wrongdoing. These allegations included a claim by Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer and a main force behind the unsubstantiated electoral fraud allegations, that he had a tape that showed Democratic polling officers hitting their Republican counterparts with a polling station and fraudulently adding votes for Joseph. R. Biden Jr. in the account.

Mr Pak said Mr Barr asked him to review this claim and ordered the FBI to question a witness about it, even though Georgia’s secretary of state found the recording to be without merit.

On December 1, just two weeks before he said he would step down, Mr Barr said the Justice Department had found no evidence of electoral fraud widespread enough to change the fact that Mr Biden won the election. presidency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/06/us/politics/report-new-details-trump-pressure-justice-dept-election-fraud-claims.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos