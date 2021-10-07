Biden and Xi to meet virtually by year-end amid strained relations – Asia and the Pacific

Kyodo News Washington, United States ●

Thu 7 October 2021





08:35

Asia and pacific

United States, China, diplomacy, geopolitics, Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xi-Jinping

The United States and China have reached an agreement in principle for US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to hold a virtual meeting by the end of the year, a senior US government official said on Wednesday. .

The announcement came following talks between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland, as Washington seeks to manage the rivalry and growing tensions between the two largest economies in the world.

During their talks in Zurich, Sullivan spoke of “a number of areas” of US concern such as Beijing’s human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority in its far western region of Xinjiang, the repression of democracy in Hong Kong and the situation in southern China. Sea and Taiwan, where China has shown itself to be more and more assertive, according to the White House.

But he also highlighted areas where the two countries have “an interest in working together to address vital transnational challenges and ways to manage risks in our relationship,” he said.

“Sullivan has made it clear that while we will continue to invest in our own national strength and work closely with our allies and partners, we will also continue to engage with the PRC at a higher level to ensure responsible competition,” he said. said the White House, referring to the acronym for the People’s Republic of China.

Yang, for his part, told Sullivan that the confrontation would cause serious damage to both countries and the world, according to the Chinese official. Xinhua Press Agency.

He also demanded that the United States not interfere in China’s “internal affairs”, referring to issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The high-level meeting followed a phone conversation in early September between Biden and Xi, in which they discussed the need to ensure that competition does not collide.

For Sullivan, it was his first face-to-face meeting with Yang since March, when they met in Alaska with other senior diplomats from both countries and engaged in rare public clashes over their different views of the international order and their respective positions on human rights. and democracy issues, among other topics.

Wednesday’s meeting, which lasted six hours, had a “different tone to Anchorage” and the conversation was “frank” and “broad,” according to senior administration official Biden, who requested anonymity .

The US national security adviser had suggested in June that Biden and Xi could meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit scheduled for Italy later this month.

But with Xi not planning to visit Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the two countries have reached an “in principle” agreement to hold a virtual bilateral meeting between their leaders before the end of the year, said the senior official in the US administration.

Details are yet to be decided, the official added.

The Zurich meeting came as tensions mount over increased Chinese military pressure on Taiwan, an autonomous democratic island that Beijing sees as a renegade province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

On Monday, 56 Chinese military planes entered the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, a one-day record since Taipei began disclosing such figures in September of last year, which led to the White House to express its concerns about this provocative action.

China’s move could also be a reaction to military exercises involving three US and UK aircraft carriers, destroyers of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force and navies of other countries in waters southwest of Okinawa. .

Sullivan has also made it clear in his talks with Yang that the United States will oppose any unilateral action to change the status quo in Taiwan, the US administration official said.

Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since their separation following a civil war in 1949.

The United States transferred diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. But Washington maintains substantial but informal relations with Taiwan and provides the island with weapons and spare parts to maintain sufficient self-defense capabilities.