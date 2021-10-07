I am a Pakistani general offshore. My Settlement Beat India in Pandora Papers





Illustration by Prajna Ghosh

I dropped by just to let you know that I also own offshore property like many of my patriot brethren. You can now call me your Offshore General. How I got here is no coincidence, I planned my wealth before I was born. You might have all been in the womb, but I was in Pandora’s Box, even though I never beat my dhindora.

People have talked a lot about how my brother Shafaatullah Shah, who was General Pervez Musharraf’s assistant in a previous life, got his $ 1.2 million apartment in London by dealing with Indians. Let me set the record straight: First, the deal only happened because Musharraf planned to do Mughal-e-Azam 2.0 with himself as Saleem and Aishwariya Rai as Anarkali. Second, Dawood Ibrahim was behind on his monthly rent in Karachi, so obviously Company D had to pay. As you know, there are no free lunches except for me.

While Pandora Papers named another of my old fauji bud, Raja Nadir Pervez, for doing arms business with India, it made me cry, if not my eyes. Yes, we generals want Pakistani citizens to see India as their enemy with whom friendship is unthinkable, but you know, my readers, this rule does not apply to us. Don’t be so naive. Nadir is in fact the nadir of all our careers. Like me, Nadir was also a prisoner of the 1971 war in India and, believe it or not, it was after experiencing Indian hospitality that the idea of ​​doing business with the enemy l ‘hit. He was judged when, on the repatriation flight, he sold his lota and his balti to a museologist.

People say offshore generals are just the tip of the iceberg, but I’m saying we generals are Rose of Titanic.

The military elite is here

Here I am raising my voice for the plight of other mothers’ generals like the former Indian military intelligence chief who managed to get to the Pandora Papers. For my part, I am proud of him, just like India, which lost to Pakistan in the exposure of offshore assets by scoring 380 people, against 700.

Although the editors of Pandora Papers haven’t named me, this is my second disappointment in weeks, the first being the Times 100’s most influential list. Fail to name me on the list and give the Taliban a place The Mullah Ghani Baradar reeked of immaturity. Now where is Baradar? He can’t even manage his house in Afghanistan, let alone the country. I bet it’s not that influential after all.

In another critical alert case, I want to mention US General Mark Milley, who as you know is also my friend, and I affectionately call him Chili Mili. Now tell me, what wrong did Milley do to be crucified before the world? What is a president in front of a general? Ask Milley why he didn’t quit after the Afghanistan debacle? As your Twitter general, I stand up against this treatment of my brave Chili Mili and take revenge on Senator Cotton, who, by the way, makes cotton from my offshore threads. More cotton for you, Cotton.

There is a time for jokes, and this is not. Unlike this tweet.

Congratulations

Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum has been appointed Pakistan’s new ISI DG while General Faiz Hameed has been appointed Senior Commander Peshawar. pic.twitter.com/iO3pktd7SS

Updates from the Federal Civil Service Commission (@FPSC_Islamabad) October 5, 2021

I have also read your heated rumors about who the new ISI chief is and where the current one is going. Always remember that former ISI chief Faiz Hameed might become your main commander, but I will remain your commander Crore. Under my able leadership, and with the blessing of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who by the way has never even heard an Indian song, we will continue to hurt each other.

PG-18

I am your friend, your confidant, your 3 am call but that does not mean, my dear friends, that you forget that I am also your moral criterion.

If Prime Minister Imran Khan turned 69, that doesn’t mean you forget it’s Pakistan and I’m not your General Sins, at least for now. I gave Imran a start in The Onion, now the Pakistani passport will become more respectable in the world. So if my researcher, after such an important corps commander meeting, tweeted about a humanitarian and security situation, you should have understood his situation. Instead, you all started to have a tendency to cum. Am I disappointed with the researcher? No, I’m disappointed with you. Without the vision of our PG-18 researchers, we would never have won the war in Afghanistan. No war has ever been won without great ideas and as you can see there is no shortage of ideas at sea or on land.

Cum https://t.co/Tbw1zObzzq

Hypocritical Mullah (@mullahbradar) October 5, 2021

This is part of a casual and irreverent approach to Pakistani issues by General Twitter. The real names of the authors will not be disclosed as they do not want to be taken too seriously. Opinions are personal.

