Shringla Says Prime Minister’s ‘Successful’ Visit to United States Focused on Afghanistan, COVID-19 and COP26





Foreign Minister Harsh Shringla on Wednesday October 6 highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States and said Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed several global issues during the visit. During the virtual interaction with Assistant Secretary Sherman at the India IDEAS Summit, Shringla informed that Prime Minister Modi and Biden discussed the India-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and several contemporary and global issues. He added that the meeting between the two leaders took place against the backdrop of the Afghan crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming G20 and COP26 summit. “The highlight of the Prime Minister’s successful visit to the United States was his excellent meeting with President Biden, where they reviewed the India-United States Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and several contemporary regional and global issues,” said Shringla said in a statement. He added: “This was particularly evident during Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to the United States for his first formal interactions with President Biden and Vice President Harris; and the first in-person Quad Leaders Summit. The visit took place in the context of the evolving regional situation in Afghanistan; the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its widespread impact, and with the approach of the G20 and COP26 summits later this year. “ In addition, the Foreign Minister went on to inform that Prime Minister Modis’ meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris was also important. He focused on emerging and critical technologies, climate space, the COVID-19 pandemic and the health sector, Shringla said. He added that during the interactions, there was a strong desire to build on shared democratic values ​​and increase collaboration on regional and global issues. Assistant Secretary Wendy Sherman’s visit gave us an excellent opportunity to review the results of the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States – and the way forward, added Shringla. “Organic Growth” in American-Indian Bilateral Relations The senior Indian diplomat also said that the US-India Business Council has proactively contributed to the Indo-US bilateral partnership, in particular by advancing economic and trade relations between the two countries. He said the close engagement between the two countries at all levels of government and industry, and people-to-people ties, has facilitated the development of a synergy of perspectives on emerging regional and global issues. Shringla also added that the Indo-American relationship has a positive impact not only on the respective nations, but also to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and a peaceful and prosperous world. The Foreign Minister said: With strong bipartisan support in the United States and across the political spectrum in India, and a solid foundation of shared democratic values, we have built a substantial and solid economic agenda. There is organic growth and momentum in bilateral relations, given the stakes and deep investments in Indo-American relations by a multitude of stakeholders on both sides. (With entries from ANI)

