Puan’s diplomacy at P20 Rome is as important as Jokowi’s at the G20 summit

Jakarta –

Lecturer in international relations at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, UIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, Robi Sugara, underlined the diplomacy of the President of the RPD RI, Puan Maharani, during the seventh summit of the Speakers of Parliament of the Group of 20 (P20) . According to him, during the event which took place in Rome, Italy on October 7-8, Puan’s role was as important as that of President Joko Widodo in the G20 summit forum.

The difference, Robi continued, is that Puan is in charge of the parliament or the legislature, while Jokowi is in charge of the government or the executive.

“Thus, the P20 event is an exclusive meeting attended by parliamentarians from all G20 countries, including the world’s largest economies,” Robi said in a written statement on Thursday (7/10/2021).

The P20 aims to improve interparliamentary coordination in order to achieve the goals of the G20 countries of achieving global economic stability and sustainable growth through the budgeting, law-making and oversight functions of parliament.

Of all the agendas that Puan has planned for the P20, Robi assessed, the most important is to invite the parliamentary leaders of the G20 countries to attend the P20 parliamentary forum to be held in Indonesia in 2022. This, has He said, was also exactly what Jokowi at the G20 summit assured the leaders of the G20 countries would be in Indonesia next year.

“Because the two major events, namely the P20 and the G20 summit, are still being held simultaneously,” he said.

Robi believes that Puan’s diplomacy has two values ​​that make Indonesia strong. First, Puan is the granddaughter of Sukarno, the first president and founding father of Indonesia. Second, Puan is a woman who becomes a national leader in parliament in Indonesia, which is not the case in majority Muslim countries around the world.

“As we know, the position of parliament in a democratic country is very important in determining the political orientation of the machinery of government,” explained the director of the Indonesian Muslim Crisis Center (IMCC).

In addition, Robi praised Puan for raising women’s issues such as the importance of strengthening the system and creating an inclusive employment ecosystem, especially for women and people with disabilities to respond to the social crisis and job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The question of this woman is always raised by Puan during each of his visits abroad,” praised Robi.

We know that Puan will participate in the P20 which will be held on October 7 and 8, 2021. The parliamentary meeting of the G20 countries is important in preparation for Indonesia which will host the G20 State Parliament (P20) in 2022.

“One of the implications of the Indonesian G20 Presidency for Parliament is that the RPD will host the G20 or P20 State Parliament meeting in 2022,” said RPD Secretary General Indra Iskandar.

Indra said the forum was an exclusive meeting as only parliamentary leaders from the world’s largest economies attended.

“There is a need to approach the P20 members so that they can all attend with the highest level of representation at the P20 meeting in Indonesia next year,” he said.

For information, Puan will express his opinion in three sessions. Some of the issues that will be conveyed by the first woman to chair the DPR, namely cooperation, collaboration and coordination efforts in the face of global challenges.

In addition, Puan will also talk about the importance of strengthening the system and creating an inclusive employment ecosystem, especially for women and people with disabilities, to respond to the social crisis and job losses due to the pandemic. of COVID-19. Then, Puan will discuss the issue of inclusive green economic recovery and the importance for countries to prepare strategies to ensure food security.

