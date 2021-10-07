PM wants Gates to help war-torn Afghanistan – Journal





Pakistan’s recent progress in ending polio is being discussed.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Bill Gates, for financial assistance for the war-torn people of Afghanistan.

More than half of the Afghan population lives below the poverty line and is in urgent need of financial assistance, the prime minister told Gates in a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

According to the PM Office (PMO), the prime minister asked Mr. Gates to consider providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

The Prime Minister and Mr. Gates expressed concern over the health crisis in Afghanistan, the only country other than Pakistan where polio is endemic. The two sides stressed the importance of resuming polio campaigns in Afghanistan and measures to protect Pakistan’s recent progress towards polio eradication.

While discussing Pakistan’s continued progress against polio eradication, Prime Minister Khan said that only one case of wild poliovirus (WPV) has been recorded in the country this year. He appreciated the assistance provided by BMGF in this regard and stated that the government is committed to polio free Pakistan.

Mr Gates praised the prime minister for the progress made and pledged his foundations will continue to support Pakistan’s polio program to ensure that no child is at risk of paralysis from the polio virus. He also noted the positive impact of the leadership of prime ministers by convening a meeting with deputy commissioners in polio-high risk districts in August.

In addition, Mr Gates praised Mr Khan for the deployment of Pakistan’s Covid-19 vaccine and observed that government-led programs, including Ehsaas, were making impressive progress in reducing stunting and digitizing the world. national savings program via Karandaaz.

He has offered continued collaboration through the Gates Foundation to improve the health and well-being of Pakistanis.

Mr. Khan thanked Mr. Gates for his valuable partnership with Pakistan.

Karachi Census

The Prime Minister, during a meeting with a delegation of leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), assured them that all stakeholders would be put in confidence for the next census and explained that all institutions of his government were independent. .

Information Technology Minister Syed Ameen-ul-Haq, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Senator Faisal Sabzwari discussed issues related to the census and ongoing federal government plans in Sindh. Planning Minister Asad Umar was also present.

The delegation stressed that the government, with the support of its allies, is playing an effective role in the development of Sindh, especially in Karachi.

MQM leaders praised Mr. Khan for federal government plans to improve public transport and infrastructure in Karachi.

The Prime Minister drew their attention to the issue of electronic voting machines and said their use would bring transparency to the electoral process. There is a need to raise awareness of the positive effects of electronic voting machines on the electoral process in Pakistan, he added.

Targeted grants

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction, Dr Sania Nishtar, in a meeting with the Prime Minister, briefed him on the provision of targeted grants to eligible families under the Ehsaas program.

Minister of Finance Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Minister of Defense Pervaiz Khattak, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, Governor of State Bank Dr Raza Baqir, President from the National Bank of Pakistan Arif Usmani and senior officers also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was informed that the Ehsaas program had developed a mobile application in collaboration with the National Bank of Pakistan, which would be used by vendors to provide subsidized items to eligible Ehsaas beneficiaries. The meeting participants were informed that precautions had been taken to eliminate the risk of misuse of the targeted grants under the Ehsaas program.

On this occasion, Khan said the government was aware of the problems faced by the less privileged due to inflation. He was quoted as saying that targeted subsidies for this purpose should be provided to them. He said that Kamyab Pakistan, health insurance cards and Ehsaas were the government’s flagship programs aimed at reducing poverty and improving the society of lower segments of society. He said a comprehensive outreach program would be launched to educate the masses on how they could benefit from targeted subsidies.

Dams

In addition, the retired President of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), Lieutenant-General Muzammil Hussain, briefed the Prime Minister on the progress made in infrastructure and other work on the large dams.

The briefing on large dams to the Prime Minister has become a regular monthly column.

Posted in Dawn, October 7, 2021

