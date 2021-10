Turkish parliament ratifies Paris climate agreement

Turkey’s parliament unanimously ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change on Wednesday, more than five years after Ankara first signed the landmark agreement to cut emissions that contribute to global warming. The vote follows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement to the United Nations General Assembly in September that Turkey would implement the deal in time for next month’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Turkey has felt the full force of climate change, with a rapid succession of floods and forest fires killing around 100 people in July and August. Parts of the country have also suffered from prolonged drought. The crises have increased political pressure on Erdogan to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, which are responsible for global warming, which scientists say contributes to increasingly extreme and frequent adverse weather events. Almost 200,000 hectares (around 480,000 acres) of forest have been burned in Turkey this year – more than five times the annual average for 2008-2020, according to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) . Prior to Turkey’s ratification, the Climate Action Tracker project said Ankara’s efforts to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement were “critically insufficient”. Climate change has become one of the main concerns of Turkish youth, millions of whom are expected to vote for the first time in the elections scheduled for 2023. Some 95 percent of young people in Turkey believe climate change is one of the biggest threats the country faces, according to a report released last month by the British Council as part of its Global Youth Letter on Climate Action. Turkey’s reluctance to ratify the deal is due to disputes over the amount of funds given to specific countries and the timelines for putting more stringent regulations in place. Turkey’s total greenhouse gas emissions increased 157.7% between 1990 and 2019, according to the National Statistics Service. The story continues A Western diplomat said Turkey has invested heavily in infrastructure for renewable energy, including solar and wind power, but remains burdened by its dependence on polluting coal. “Turkey’s environmental policy is reactionary, as we have seen with the mucilage and the debate around the importation of European plastic waste,” the Western diplomat said. Istanbul’s shores were covered this summer with a slimy mucilage, also known as “sea snot,” which scientists have blamed on a build-up of pollutants dumped into the Sea of ​​Marmara. The government this year banned the importation of some plastic waste from countries like France and Britain, after a public backlash against images showing the waste being dumped in ditches or burned by roadsides. raz / zak / fo / tgb

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/turkey-parliament-ratifies-paris-climate-192230649.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos