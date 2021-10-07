gorakhpur: PM Narendra Modi to virtually open 15 oxygen factories in Gorakhpur | Varanasi News





GORAKHPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will practically inaugurate 15 oxygen factories in the district on Thursday, the Gorakhpur administration informed.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 17 oxygen factories producing 7.5 liters of oxygen per minute were established in district hospitals with PM Care and CSR funds.

To ensure a sufficient supply of oxygen to the district during the second wave, the CM arranged 40 tons of liquid oxygen via a special train on May 10. Through his constant efforts, oxygen production has increased in the three private sector factories in Gorakhpur, which is sufficient for more than 8,000 jumbo oxygen cylinders per day.

According to the news service, a 1,000 liter per minute (LPM) oxygen plant in the 500-bed Covid hospital of BRD Medical College, the 1,000 LPM district women’s hospital and the 1,000 LPMs in the breast department of the medical college, have been established with the PM Care fund.

With the CSR fund, an oxygen plant of 960 LPM at the district hospital, 400 LPM at the TB hospital, 600 LPM at the AIIMS, 300 LPM at the homeopathic college of Badhalganj, 400 LPM at the hospital of railways, 300 LPM at Chauri Chaura CHC, 300 LPM at the plant at Campierganj CHC, a 300 LPM plant at Harnahi CHC, a 166 LPM plant at Bansgaon CHC, a 300 LPM plant at CHC Chargawan, were established. The ministry also informed that soon CHC Piprouli and CHC Sahjanwa will also be ready for commissioning.

