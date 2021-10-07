Jan. 6 committee interviewed Richard Donoghue, former Trump DOJ official





Politico was the first to report on the news of Donoghue’s appearance on Friday. The revelation comes as the select committee said it had started questioning witnesses in private but did not disclose who sat down for questioning. The panel sent two rounds of subpoenas as it continued with testimony and other relevant material in what sources said was likely the largest Congressional investigation of its kind in the ‘story.

Donoghue served as Acting Assistant Attorney General from December 2020 until Trump’s term ended in January 2021, and was in office on the day of the January 6 insurgency.

He took handwritten notes during a call between then-President Donald Trump and then-Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen where Trump pressured the couple to take decisions. official measures to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The select committee did not comment on a CNN request for information about Donoghue’s appearance.

A key deadline is fast approaching this week for four close Trump aides and allies who were subpoenaed for depositions and private records in the committee’s first round. All document requests are due by Thursday. The committee’s interviews and subpoenas build on volumes of documents the panel has previously requested from government agencies and the National Archives, which serve as the repository of the Trump administration’s White House records relating to recruitment. , preparation and coordination of the rallies before and on January 6.

As CNN previously reported, House Select chairman Bennie Thompson told CNN last week that some of the people the committee wants to hear are providing information on a voluntary basis.

“Some people have contacted us, who want to come and speak voluntarily, who worked for the administration. So there is no reason to issue a subpoena,” said the Mississippi Democrat.

