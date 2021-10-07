Reserve components inaugurated, Jokowi ordered only for defense needs





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo led the TNI anniversary ceremony at Merdeka Palace on Tuesday (5/10).

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –BANDUNG. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the reserve component for 2021 at the Bandung Special Forces Education and Training Center. Jokowi said the reserve elements would support the TNI’s task of maintaining sovereignty. The task of maintaining national defense is seen as an obligation for all Indonesian people. “Every citizen has the right and is obligated to participate in state defense efforts and national defense efforts,” Jokowi said at the inauguration on Thursday (7/10). Jokowi said members of the reserve components are voluntary registrants. Those who register go through a selection process and basic military training. The so-called backup component is not in daily use like the main component team. The team making up the proposal exercises other professions in its daily life. Read also: President Jokowi orders TNI to invest in defense sector “Reserve elements should always be on standby if the state calls them. Reserve elements are deployed when the country is in a state of military emergency or in a state of war,” Jokowi said. The mobilization of reserve elements is carried out by the President with the approval of the DPR. These components were confirmed to be used for defense purposes only. “I must stress that the proposal component should not be used for anything other than defense interests,” he stressed. The components of the reserve are supposed to strengthen Indonesia’s defense system. At the same time, the government is also pushing for the modernization of the main weapon system (defense equipment). Read also: Being able to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic is proof of the resilience of TNI in the face of global threats MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

