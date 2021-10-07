Narendra Modi | PM Modi ends 20 years at the head of the government; his journey touched millions of lives, says BJP





PM Narendra Modi Highlights Narendra Modi served as Chief Minister of Gujarat for four terms He has been the Prime Minister of India for two terms now It was on October 7, 2001 that Modi was sworn in as CM of Gujarat for the first time. New Delhi: The leader of the Bharatiya Janata party, Narendra Modi, currently Prime Minister of India, ends his 20 years as head of a government on Thursday, October 7, 2021. It was on October 7, 2001 that Modi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat. In a tweet this morning, the Prime Minister’s Office said Prime Minister Modi often describes himself as a “Pradhan Sevak” who strives to bring India on the path of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. The PMO tweeted: A number of ruling BJP leaders came to wish the Prime Minister this momentous achievement in public life. BJP National President JP Nadda said Prime Minister Modi has turned into a world power. Nadda also listed several achievements of the Modi government which came to power in May 2014. “I sincerely congratulate Prime Minister Modi on completing 20 years as head of government today. As’ Pradhan Sevak ‘he made India a world power. He also gave the mantra of’ Sewa hi sangathan “for our party. “He has started many programs like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Kisan Saaman Nidhi Yojana, PM Awaas Yojana and many others to uplift the poor. Through many programs, the role of intermediaries has been eliminated, ending corruption, ”said the president of the BJP. noted. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the prime minister heralded a new era of development in the country. He tweeted: “Today marks 20 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s governance in the service of the people. people’s life.” The national head of the BJP’s IT cell, Amit Malviya, said Prime Minister Modi’s political journey had touched millions of lives. “It is remarkable that Prime Minister Modi completed 20 uninterrupted years in public service. The journey that started as CM of Gujarat on October 7, 2001 continues as MP. During this journey, he touched millions of lives and transformed the destiny of India. Congratulations, ”he tweeted. It should be noted that Modi has served as CM of Gujarat for four consecutive terms and is currently in his second term as Prime Minister.

