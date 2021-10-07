Biden and Xi virtual summit before the end of the year | Canberra weather





news, latest news The United States and China have agreed in principle that their presidents will hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year, after high-level talks aimed at improving communication between the two countries. The closed-door meeting in the Swiss city of Zurich between U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi was their first face-to-face meeting since an unusually public broadcast of grievances in Alaska in March. U.S. officials had suggested the meeting followed President Joe Biden’s September 9 appeal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, before which the world’s two largest economies appeared to be at a dead end. The White House said Sullivan raised concerns about controversial issues such as China’s actions in the South China Sea, as well as human rights and Beijing’s positions on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan. Beijing and Washington said the talks, which lasted six hours, were constructive and frank. “We have drawn from today’s conversation an agreement in principle to hold a virtual bilateral (summit) meeting before the end of the year,” a US official told reporters. Asked for details, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said: “We are still working on what that would look like, when and of course the final details.” Early speculation had been that the two could meet in person at the G20 summit in Italy in October, but Xi has not left China since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year. “Today’s conversation, in general, was a more meaningful and substantial engagement than what we have had to date below the leadership level,” the official said, adding that Washington hoped that this would be a “model for future meetings”. “What we are trying to achieve is a stable state between the United States and China where we are able to compete intensely but manage this competition responsibly,” the official said. China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Yang said the confrontation with Sullivan would harm both countries and the world. “The two parties agreed to take measures (…) to strengthen strategic communication, properly manage differences, avoid conflicts and confrontations,” the ministry statement said. Biden’s call with Xi in September ended a nearly seven-month gap in direct communication between the leaders, and the two discussed the need to ensure that their competition does not come into conflict. Associated Australian Press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/70f92a70-3057-4a76-8eab-0406fda1947a.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

