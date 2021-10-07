Why Iran is flexing its military muscles on the Azerbaijani border

Iran’s recent military exercises on its northern border with Azerbaijan (filled with tanks, artillery guns and helicopters firing at targets) have raised eyebrows in Baku. Shortly after Iranian armed forces began maneuvering near the country’s international border with Azerbaijan on October 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev openly questioned Tehran’s motives.

“Each country can carry out any military exercise on its own territory. It is their sovereign right. But why now, and why at our border? He asked. “There were no such incidents during the 30 years of Azerbaijani independence. “

The timing of Tehran’s maneuver is perhaps not as surprising as Aliyev suggests. After its swift victory over Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh war last fall, Azerbaijan took important steps to further deepen its military and political alliances with Turkey and Israel, which undoubtedly raised eyebrows and anger in Tehran.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have long enjoyed a close relationship since Azerbaijan gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Turkish arms sales to Azerbaijan, which included a fleet of its armed Bayraktar TB2 drones , jumped in the months leading up to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict of last year. Turkey’s support has undoubtedly been a very important factor in enabling Azerbaijan to decisively win this war.

Since then, Ankara and Baku have taken steps to further expand their already extensive defense ties. In June, a triumphant Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined Aliyev to visit Shusha, a Nagorno-Karabakh town captured from Armenia during the war, where they signed the eponymous Shusha agreement. The two countries also hold frequent and regular military exercises on each other’s soil. For the first time, a tripartite military exercise between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan, known as the Three Brothers, took place in Azerbaijan in September. The exercises were aimed at improve interoperability between the special forces of these three regional powers and prepare them “for peacetime and wartime operations”.

Turkey and Azerbaijan often praise their brotherly and kinship ties by proudly proclaiming themselves “one nation, two states”. Their exponentially expanding military ties have led some to use the term “Two states, one soldier” refer to their nascent strategic alliance. Indeed, soon after the signing of the Shusha accord, Erdogan indicated that Turkey might even consider establishing a military base in Azerbaijan. The prospect of NATO’s Second Army opening a base in the Caucasus would undoubtedly irritate Russia. It would not be a welcome development in Tehran either.

Iran and Azerbaijan are majority Shia Muslim countries. However, they did not become cordial neighbors after the latter gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. When Azerbaijani President Abdulfaz Elchibey recommended For a “Greater Azerbaijan” in the early 1990s, Tehran feared that Baku would arouse separatist sentiments in its northern region of Azerbaijan, which includes three provinces: West Azerbaijan, East Azerbaijan and Ardabil. This region briefly separated from Iran at the end of 1945. Tehran actually had closer ties with Azerbaijan’s neighbor and rival, Armenia, a predominantly Christian country. When its borders with its Azerbaijani and Turkish rivals were closed, Armenia’s short border with Iran was dubbed Yerevan’s “lifeline”.

Iran-Azerbaijan relations have come a long way since Elchibey’s only year in power. During last year’s Nagorno-Karabakh war, Iran remained neutral and attempted to negotiate peace between its warring northern neighbors, which could prevent a conflagration that could destabilize the region as a whole and have negative implications for Iran. Speaking of Nagorno-Karabakh, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei even went so far as to say that, These lands belong to Azerbaijan, which has all rights over them.

However, Iran and ordinary Iranians remain hypersensitive to any mention of separatism when it comes to its Azeri-majority provinces in the northwest. In December 2020, Erdogan attended a victory parade in Baku and recited a Pan-Turkish poem by Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh this deplores the way the Aras River has separated the Azeri speaking peoples in Azerbaijan and Iran and is a symbol of the Pan-Turkist doctrine which seeks the unification of all Turks, including those who live in Iran.

The incident prompted a brief diplomatic outcry from Tehran given the implications that this poem and its reading by Erdogan, who later claimed he believed to be Nagorno-Karabakh, had for it. territorial integrity of Iran.

Then there is Azerbaijan’s relationship with Israel: Iran has long opposed Bakus’ economic, political and military ties with the Jewish state. Azerbaijan sells oil to Israel while Israel sells arms to Azerbaijan. Israel, for example, sold to Azerbaijan Harop floating munitions (also known as kamikaze or “suicide” drones) which Baku used to devastating effect against Armenian air defense systems in the war in Israel. ‘last year. Israel also sold Barak 8 forward air defenses to Azerbaijan which would have shot down a Russian-built Armenian Iskander missile in the last moments of this war. In light of Iran’s latest exercise, there was even a report, although unsubstantiated, that Azerbaijan is considering purchasing the Israeli Arrow 3 air defense system, an ultra-advanced hypersonic hypersonic anti-ballistic missile designed to intercept ballistic missiles as they fly in outer space .

While Azerbaijan’s ties with Israel have always been a source of contention for Iran, and remain so, Tehran may think they are becoming far too extensive to be continually tolerated. At present, Iran is concerned about a proposed $ 2 billion arms deal between Israel and Azerbaijan as well as the prospect of Azerbaijan potentially opening an embassy in Israel in the near future. to come up. If the latter occurs, a recent analysis by the Jamestown Foundation noted, “Azerbaijan would be the second Shiite majority state, after Bahrain, to have opened an embassy in Israel.

“And given that Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iran and Iraq are the only four majority Shiite countries in the world, the symbolic and psychological effects of such a decision on Tehran would likely be considerable,” adds the analysis. .

In light of all this, Aliyev shouldn’t be so surprised that Iran is choosing the moment to flex its military muscles at its border. This is very clearly Tehran’s way of reminding him that there are certain red lines that he does not want to let him cross.

Image credit: –