Despite the fall and overcrowding, these West Java residents are happy to get President Joko Widodo t-shirts





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, BANDUNG- Teti Sri, a resident of West Java, was delighted to have received a t-shirt from President Joko Widodo. Teti even had to fall because of the struggle. Sri claimed to be an admirer of President Joko Widodo. Therefore, he was prepared to wait and jostle with other residents of the Special Forces Education and Training Center (Pusdiklatpassus) complex, Batujajar district, West Bandung regency, Thursday (7/10/2021 ). “I had a t-shirt, I also had a t-shirt when I visited Cimahi,” Teti Sri Rahayu (46) told Batujajar, KBB. After getting the jersey, Teti will keep it in good memory because getting a President’s jersey is a very difficult thing. Read also : Must be vigilant, President Jokowi: reserved components that have been trained in their respective professions “I want to be well preserved, at least used occasionally,” he said. Sri said he was ready to fight for the shirt because he had been a huge fan of Jokowi, so he was ready to wait for Jokowi to leave the Pusdiklatpassus. Read also : President Jokowi to be TNI Komcad Determination Ceremony Inspector in Batujajar Bandung tomorrow “I’m just blown away by Pak Jokowi because he’s a populist. I can’t say anything, basically I love you with Pak Jokowi, ”Teti said. The President today has a working visit to Pusdiklatpassus to lead the Reserve Command Determination Ceremony (Komcad). Read also : Jokowi determines 3,103 reserve components for 2021 at Pusdiklatpassus Locals gathered to see President Joko Widodo. The struggle of the long-awaited locals was ultimately not in vain as Jokowi immediately handed out a number of T-shirts from inside his car. Suddenly, the residents immediately scramble to get the black shirt. (Author: Hilman Kamaludin) This article was posted on TribunJabar.id with the title President Jokowi in West Bandung, locals scream to fight for t-shirts, some fall

