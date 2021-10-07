Boris Johnson’s high wage program takes Labors’ breath away | Larry Elliott

TThere is nothing original in saying that Britain needs a new economic model. Nor that poverty wages should be a thing of the past. Or, this business must stop relying on cheap imported labor and invest more in vocational training.

The idea that Britain needs fundamental reform to make it a high productivity economy has been around for decades. It is voiced whenever there is a scandal involving gang leaders or the squalid conditions in which migrant workers have been forced to live.

What is unusual is that the call for change is coming from the government of Boris Johnson, which has spent the last few days telling British companies that the time when they could ease labor shortages by whistling low-wage workers in the EU are over. The Prime Minister said in his conference address that it was time to tackle the long-term structural weaknesses of the UK economy, which is taking some nerve given that the Tories have been in charge of this broken model for 11 years.

Traditionally, Labor would be much happier to suggest that Britain has lessons to learn from the German economic model, but Johnson believes the people who provided it with its 80-seat majority in 2019 are put off by the free-market economy. and support a party that offers higher wages, better railways and more money for the NHS.

Johnson has gone out of his way to praise the private sector and the dynamism of capital, but it seemed like an attempt to calm business after the havoc they have taken in Manchester all week. It would have been unthinkable in the past for a Conservative minister to air the radio and accuse companies as Dominic Raab did to have an addiction to cheap imported labor.

This is not a field the Conservative Party would traditionally choose to fight on, not least because the seeds of the low-wage, service-dominated British model were sown by Margaret Thatcher when she decimated manufacturing, broken unions and strongly supported the creation of the single European market.

As you might expect, think tanks that keep the flame of Thatcherism alive hated Johnson’s speech. The Adam Smith Institute has called it economically illiterate, describing it as a program of a race to the bottom towards a centrally planned, high tax and low productivity economy.

But the Johnsons Tories don’t seem to hesitate to fight with the companies that fund the party. Moreover, they do so using the kind of political language normally used only by the left.

It goes without saying that all of this represents a gamble. Under these circumstances, government poll ratings are hold on well, but there is no guarantee that they will continue to do so if inflation spikes and shortages intensify. Parties that preside over lower living standards do not tend to prosper.

There were times in his speech when Johnson seemed to inhabit a parallel universe where motorists didn’t have to queue for gasoline, energy bills weren’t skyrocketing, and supermarkets weren’t suffering. of shortage. These were dismissed as stresses and strains, the kinds of things that happen when the economy comes out of lockdown.

Still, Johnson clearly thinks it’s a bet worth taking. His aim is to cement the overhaul of British policy underway since the Brexit vote in 2016. The Prime Minister believes he has found a winning formula with an interventionist, center-left approach to the economy and a hard right. – centralized approach to law and order, immigration and cultural wars. In the absence of a coherent alternative from Labor, he may well be right.

In theory, this should be a happy time for the opposition. Johnson almost admitted Labor was always right in its criticism of Britain’s economic failures. He went out of his way to upset businesses at the start of what appeared to be a long and harsh winter.

But the optimistic mood of the Tories in Manchester was noticeable by his absence when the Labor Party met in Brighton last week. And one of the reasons is that the Tories are united behind a plan for post-Brexit Britain that they believe in, while Labor prefers not to talk about Brexit at all.

It’s not a good place to be and something the relatively small number of Labor Brexiters feared would happen. They argued, as Johnson does now, that leaving the EU offered an opportunity to restructure the economy and warned that if a left-wing party did not advocate for change, then the void would be filled by the right.

Simply put, Labor has a choice. One option is to stick with its current approach of staying out of the EU, but negotiating a better Brexit deal and hoping the government will be hampered by economic chaos over the next few months. which is quite possible but not guaranteed.

Another is to claim that Brexit was a mistake and therefore the party will campaign in the next election to join the EU. This appeals to many in the party, but after the erasure of 2019, Keir Starmer and his team have no appetite for a strategy that they believe would lead to a similar result next time around.

Finally, Labor could say that they too want to seize the opportunity offered by Brexit and would do a better hand of renewal than the government. For that, however, two things are needed: a plan of its own and a bit of optimism from Johnson.