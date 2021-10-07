PML-N Protests NAB Ordinance: Rana Sanaullah





The PML-N leader said party members had differing views on how to challenge the NAB order. President Arif Alvi promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 on Wednesday. Rana Sanaullah said the party would try to unite the opposition on the issue of the NAB ordinance.

LAHORE: The PML-N has decided to give the government a hard time over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) order that can allow the president to enjoy another four-year term.

However, the party is still divided on how it will challenge the government.

Speaking on Geo News Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said the party decided to protest the NAB ordinance, but was divided over how to challenge it.

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, under which retired NAB President Judge Javed Iqbal will continue in office until a new president be appointed.

The new president of the NAB will be appointed for a period of four years and his term may be extended, in accordance with the amended ordinance.

The former Punjab justice minister said the party will also try to ensure the opposition stays on the same page on the ordinance. “We will try to keep the opposition united for this protest,” he added.

He dismissed speculation that the party raised internal objections to recent statements by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Imran Khan approves NAB ordinance

The government had previously decided to grant an extension to the president of the NAB, retired judge Javed Iqbal, and a draft order has been prepared by his lawyers.

Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the presidential order.

A meeting was chaired to discuss the ordinance, which was drafted in consultation with federal ministers.

Law Minister Dr Farogh Nasim, Prime Minister’s Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, and Home and Accountability Advisor Mirza Shahzad Akbar have suggested some changes in the law.

According to sources familiar with the matter, more than one amendment had been proposed.

Imran Khan not ready to consult opposition leader

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to consult the opposition leader on the nomination for the post of president of the NAB.

Previously, the Federal Cabinet approved the NAB order on the extension of the term of the NAB chairman, (retired) judge Javed Iqbal.

Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a stand and said he would not consult with the opposition leader over the appointment of the anti-corruption watchdog.

According to sources, the Prime Minister had made it clear to Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Minister of Justice Farogh Naseem that he would not consult with either the Leader of the Opposition or members of the opposition.

Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said an order was being issued on Wednesday to fill a legal gap regarding the consultation on the appointment of the new NAB President, in case the House Leader or the opposition faces NAB cases.

NAB Act on the appointment of its leader

The NAB Act states that “there will be a NAB Chairman who will be appointed by the Chairman in consultation with the [Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly] for a [non-extendable] period of [four] years under the terms and conditions which may be determined by the President and cannot be removed from office, except in the event of removal of a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This means that contrary to what ministers say in public, the leader of the opposition will be consulted on the nomination of a new president or on a nomination for a second term of the outgoing leader of the NAB. In the event that the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition do not agree on a name, the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee which will have equal representation of members of the Treasury and of the opposition benches.

The ordinance will also dispel the vagueness surrounding the forum which will have the power to dismiss the president of the NAB. It has been decided that the Supreme Judicial Council will be the forum that will consider any case or reference regarding the misconduct of the president of the NAB.

