Democrats ask Jokowi to form task force to research drug union Rp120 T account results





Merdeka.com – Member of Commission III of the democratic faction RPD RI, Hinca Panjaitan asked President Joko Widodo to intervene immediately on the conclusions of the Center for Analysis and Analysis of Financial Transactions (PPATK) concerning the flow of 120 trillion dollars. rupees of funds related to drug transactions. The palace was asked to form a special task force headed by the coordinating minister of political, legal and security affairs to investigate the findings. “I ask the president Jokowi intervene directly because this is a big problem of 120 trillion dollars, in the form of a special working group headed by the minister responsible for the coordination of political, legal and security affairs, ”said Hinca to reporters in the Indonesian House of Representatives, Thursday (7/10). He encouraged the president to intervene directly as there had been no follow-up from BNN, KPK, so far police on this finding. At the Commission III meeting, Hinca said, PPATK forwarded the alleged money laundering findings to three law enforcement agencies, but nothing was followed up. “From there we get the facts, we don’t follow through, we should bring out the TPPU,” he said. According to him, President Jokowi must intervene immediately. In addition, the drug problem has become the concern of the former governor of DKI. Jakarta he has ruled the country since 2014. Large transactions can also be profitable if they can be found and sent back to the country. “And don’t leave it like that, President Jokowi has to step down straight away, because it’s a matter of state and state budget and he said from the start that there were a lot of bosses for the 120t drug emergency is huge, ”Hinca said. Previously, the Center for Analysis and Analysis of Financial Transactions (PPATK) found that there was a flow of 120 trillion rupees of funds related to transactions related to drug-related crime. The findings were revealed by the head of PPATK, Dian Ediana Rae, during a hearing meeting (RDP) with Commission III of the DPR RI on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. “This number is a conservative number, it can be considered small. I have tried to eliminate the numbers which are generally used by smart financial institutions like us for how to calculate it,” said Dian, quoted by Liputan6. com when broadcasting on the PPATK. Youtube channel Thursday (7/10). Dian added, if you look at the amount of 120 trillion rupees, it is quite rational to be able to explain the problems related to the prevention and eradication of drug crimes. “In this case the fund flow of Rp. 120 trillion shows the number of parties reported. In our term it refers to a number of people and companies. The total number, on this occasion I will mention it , is 1,339 individuals and companies that we have examined and recorded as a suspicious stream of financial transactions. originate from drug-related crimes, ”Dian said. Dian revealed that the money was the result of calculations made during the period 2016-2020. The figure of 120 trillion rupees appears after being totaled to provide a complete picture over the 5 year period. [fik]

