Secret documents reveal how offshore company handled bank suspicions





Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh. Photo: FileOffshore Outreach Global is owned by Axact FZ LLC and Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh is its sole owner. At one point, Outreach Global’s service provider declined to represent it further in the British Virgin Islands. before its parent company, Axact, was exposed by the New York Times in 2015.

ISLAMABAD: Secret documents detailed how an offshore company, behind the operation to issue fake diplomas, dealt with the suspicions raised by the banks when it did not provide them with the contact details of the owners.

Registered on February 1, 2010 in the British Virgin Islands, Outreach Global is owned by Axact FZ LLC and Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh is the sole owner of Axact.

At one point, Outreach Global’s service provider declined to represent it further in the British Virgin Islands.

Outreach Global was discovered thanks to Pandora Papers. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) collaborated in the investigation. The company had two directors, Viqas Atiq of Axact and Imran Khan of a Dubai-based accounting firm made up of Pakistani partners.

Records show the company faced credibility issues overseas long before its parent company, Axact, was exposed by The New York Times in 2015. Shortly after its incorporation, Outreach Global opened an account with First Caribbean Bank in BVI and it was terminated. in September 2011.

Viqas Atiq pleaded for the bank to reconsider its decision. He appointed two US-based e-commerce and payment processing companies (2checkout Inc. and Digital River Inc.) as business partners to highlight that Outreach Global receives the majority of payments into the bank account of these two organizations. , which enjoy a good reputation.

In just one month, Viqas mentioned in an email to Caribbean Bank, $ 615,000 was received into the account through these two ecommerce companies.

It is not possible for any organization to work with these companies without having very high customer satisfaction, he argued and asked that “at least the bank consider postponing its decision for two months.”

The bank did, however, let Outreach Global’s service provider Trident Trust know that there was no documentation the client could have provided to maintain the account.

You should understand that our accounts are subject to continuous monitoring and that the KYC / due diligence of any account relationship is an ongoing process and not limited to the account opening stage. We are not required to give specific reasons when we end relationships, nor do we re-open accounts that we ask the client to close. To that end, there was no document the customer could have provided to maintain the account, the bank replied in an email to the service provider when it insisted on reconsidering the decision on behalf of Outreach. Global.

Outreach Global then attempted to open an account with Liechtenstein-based VP Bank for its “e-commerce operations”. Businesses with sales of $ 100,000 per month and payment to different vendors were among the details of planned activities mentioned when applying to open an account in VP Bank.

“The funds would be received from individual customers who would pay by credit card or wire transfer. The funds would be used for payments to different providers,” he further explained.

However, the bank, after reviewing the documents and considering the nature of the transactions, refused to do so.

“We are unable to help due to the specific profile of the company and the expected high frequency of transactions involved. Our banking services are limited to BVI holding companies for legal persons or private investments,” said said VP Bank.

Outreach Global then attempted to strike a deal with the Royal Bank of Scotland, but was unsuccessful. Finally, she was able to open an account with Standard Chartered Bank in Dubai.

Another document revealed that a review of its transactions raised red flags at the New York branch of Standard Chartered in 2015, which generated a report of suspicious activity and recommended further investigation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. , Financial Crime Wing, as negative media has been identified regarding Axact, the owner of SCB Dubai client, Outreach Global.

The document further suggests that the Outreach Globals account was used as “a vehicle for both sending and receiving payments associated with potentially illegal and / or potentially fraudulent business activities”.

This was when the second SAR was issued and the bank’s branch in Dubai also terminated the Outreach Globals account.

In the meantime, Axact was facing litigation in the United States. Trident Trust has written to Outreach Global regarding a lawsuit filed against it in Delaware Superior Court and for New Castle County.

Tullow Inc. and Appostrophic LLC, two other companies related to Axact, were also named a party in the matter other than Outreach Global. Hasan Khushaim, a Saudi citizen, was the complainant. He wanted to develop mobile applications in Arabic for two card games, the Trix and the Belote. The former is commonly played in the Middle East and the latter in France and the Middle East.

He found a website related to the aforementioned companies that offered to develop mobile apps and they entered into a project contract.

He made a payment of around $ 40,000 but never received the final version of the mobile apps. Previously they kept promising and later cut off all communications. He even ended up losing his copyrighted software design. Failure to develop mobile applications resulted in the loss of Hasan’s subscription to these two games, which would have totaled $ 27,000,000.

While this litigation was ongoing, Outreach Global was removed from the BVI Companies Register for non-payment of its 2015 government fee. In 2017, Viqas filed the fees and had them renewed in October 2017 and requested a certificate of office, which Trident delayed until information about the beneficial owner of the company was shared.

Trident had requested this information since 2013 and it was not provided.

In November 2017, service provider Trident Trust refused to offer services to Outreach Global. No reason was mentioned. Please see attached our letter of intent for approval to resign as the registered agent for the above entity. 90 day notice provided, his email reads.

As Viqas protested, Trident listed the reasons for his decision to resign.

“We sincerely regret that you are not satisfied to provide the information requested before your request is processed as well as for the updating of our files in accordance with legislative requirements. If the information allowing the identification of the beneficial owner of the company are not received, we are mandated to terminate our services as a company registrant. The same information was requested in May 2013 through our Dubai referral office. We have not received a response from our registered customer, he wrote to Outreach Global at his email address ([email protected]).

The News contacted Shoaib Sheikh before the release of The Pandora Papers to ask for an email address for sending questions. He blocked this correspondent on WhatsApp. Once the documents were released and his name surfaced in connection with the company, he declared the information “baseless” and complained that he had not been approached for his version.

He was contacted again through a key person in his media operation, Amir Zia, who said there was no point in asking questions after the initial information was released. He nevertheless received questions that were not answered other than the allegation that The News made a concerted effort to damage Shoaib Sheikh’s reputation.

Others close to him said the allegations were the result of a conspiracy of a mixture of elements including Indian forces, international competition and competition from local media, who do not want Axact to be competitive. in the local market.

Originally posted in The News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/374426-pandora-papers-reveal-how-an-offshore-company-dealt-with-suspicions-of The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos