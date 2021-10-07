Politics
Narendra Modi Completes Two Decades Of Public Service, BJP To Host One-Day Events | Latest India News
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a series of events on Thursday, October 7 to mark the completion of two decades of uninterrupted service in the civil service of Narendra Modi. Now Prime Minister, Modi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and it has now been twenty years of public service, including seven in the Prime Minister’s office. The BJP intends to celebrate the occasion with a series of activities which include raising awareness of Narendra Modi’s work in public service and also carrying out cleanliness campaigns in line with the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat vision.
Party workers will mark the day by cleaning up rivers, raising public awareness of the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the booth level and other social programs, ANI news agency reported earlier this week, citing BJP officials familiar with the matter. . Party workers will brief people on policies at every booth across the country.
The Swachh Bharat mission, envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, considers clean rivers to be an integral part of the drive to make India dirt free. Launching the Swachh Bharat 2.0 mission earlier this month, Modi said the plan is to secure the water in every Indian city to ensure rivers are not polluted with sewage. In keeping with this vision, BJP workers plan to embark on a campaign to clean up the country’s rivers on Thursday, in respect for policies introduced by Narendra Modi during his two decades of public service.
Gurudwaras across the country will also execute Ardas, praying for the long life of Prime Minister Modi and a langar will be held as part of the Seva Samarpan campaign, which was launched earlier in September at party headquarters in the nation’s capital to mark the 71st anniversary of the birth of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
