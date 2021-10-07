The 2024 election schedule is not yet agreed, here are the PKS, Golkar and PDIP proposals to Jokowi





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The government and the DPR Commission II have yet to agree on the timing of the 2024 simultaneous elections. Indeed, the meeting of the DPR Commission II with the government and the election organizers on Wednesday (6/10/2021) was postponed because the Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian had to attend a limited meeting with President Joko. Widodo, which cannot be abandoned. Commission II considers that the calendar for the new elections can be decided after the vacation period of November 2021. “Yes, it is possible (it will be decided) after the holidays, because tomorrow (today) we have closed the trial period”, said on Wednesday the deputy chairman of Commission II of the House of Representatives Saan Mustopa at the Parliament complex, Jakarta. (6/10/2021), city of Kompas.com. Read also : Ridwan Kamil admits he is ready to run in the 2024 presidential elections and opens up opportunities thanks to the PAN ILLUSTRATION – VOTING SIMULATION WITH HEALTH PROTOCOL. Residents participate in a mock voting and counting for the election of the regional head of the regent and the deputy regent of the Bantul regency in the Pasutan area, Trirenggo, Bantul, Yogyakarta on Saturday (11/21/2020). In the simulation, health protocols to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus were also applied and using an electronic recapitulation information system (Sirekap) at the polling station level. TRIBUN JOGJA / HASAN SAKRI (TRIBUN JOGJA / TRIBUN JOGJA / HASAN SAKRI) The Nasdem party politician admitted that there was no agreement between the factions on the date of the vote. As we know, the General Election Commission (KPU) proposed that the voting stage be held on February 21, 2024. Meanwhile, the government has proposed May 15, 2024. The lack of certainty about the timing of the 2024 general election has prompted a number of political parties to come up with proposals, from the PKS, Golkar to the PDIP. 1. Prosperous Justice Party Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) lawmaker Mardani Ali Sera has proposed to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to set a date for the 2024 election calendar.

