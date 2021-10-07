Boris Johnson presents London ‘almost like a villain’ in ‘improving the narrative’, says business group leader





London Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief sharply criticized Prime Minister’s Conservative conference speech

The chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry berated Boris Johnson for his attitude towards the capital, saying “London businesses certainly want to hear a little less about London being portrayed almost as a villain in the narrative. at the level”. Responding to the Prime Minister’s speech at the Conservative Party’s conference in Manchester this morning, House Managing Director Richard Burge said Johnson was right when he said people should not “feel pressured to move or relocate. to go to the south-east to advance their careers “. but that it “should not mean leveling or demeaning London”. Burge’s remarks follow a speech in which Johnson mocked the views he attributed to “North London Dinners” and “Islington Left Lawyers” and pledged help to some parts of northern England where Tory support has grown while hinting at more traditional Home Counties voters. that the next planning reforms will not lead to housing developments that they do not want to see. Johnson was also warned by Burge that “the role of global mobility” should be recognized by his government. “London is the UK’s global city,” Burge said. “It is a key player in the global economy. We need to do more to ensure that investments in London benefit more across the country. If London goes down and that investment can end up leaving these shores altogether, and it doesn’t benefit anyone. The Chamber was part of a chorus of London business organizations and multi-party political bodies, with Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling for targeted support to sectors of the capital’s economy that have been hit hard by Covid and Transport for London sustainable long-term financing agreement to enable it to maintain the level of public transport service, essential for the recovery of the capital. At the conference, a number of senior London conservatives expressed concern over the Johnson administration’s anti-London tone, sharing fears that it would stoke anti-London sentiment and seek to penalize the capital for seeking out ‘a political advantage. Burge hailed Johnson’s recognition that the UK private sector was crucial to the success of the country’s immunization program and urged him to support him in driving the economic recovery from Covid and “to overcome new hurdles and friction during trade with the EU “. On London is a small but influential website that strives to provide more of the kind of journalism the capital needs. Become a supporter 5 per month or 50 per year and receive an action-packed weekly newsletter and free entry to online events. Details here. Related

