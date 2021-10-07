Illicit departures





Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his call to end the illicit flow of money from developing countries to tax havens and other developed countries. During his speech at the 15th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Imran noted that the UN Panel of Experts on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda (FACTI ) had estimated that approximately $ 7 trillion in global wealth was parked in tax havens around the world, an amount that is expected to grow to as much as $ 1 trillion each year. He accused rich countries of doing little to curb this practice, even though several rich countries face migration crises directly linked to the impact of these financial flows on the developing world.

Indeed, apart from war, the main drivers of economic migration are poverty, crime, poor health and education, and the lack of opportunities in the countries of origin of migrants. All of these problems can be solved – at least partially – by a combination of good governance and the repatriation of stolen funds. In fact, most civil wars around the world would not have started if the oppressed groups involved in the fighting had felt their governments were investing in them.

Unfortunately, important and precise as Imran’s speech was, the timing couldn’t have been worse, just days after several of his cabinet members and coalition partners were named in the Pandora Papers. While investigations into the more than 700 Pakistanis named in the leak were ordered, critics of Imran reasonably pointed out that contrary to the independent investigation that Imran demanded and obtained after the Panama Papers, he entrusted the task to government departments headed by his own cabinet. members, including Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who is named in the leak. At the same time, we must thank Imran for quickly setting up the investigation group and calling on other countries to investigate their citizens while granting money laundering and theft of national wealth the priority. the same attention and importance given to the climate crisis.

Posted in The Express Tribune on October 7, 2021.

