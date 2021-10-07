Long promised and often delayed, “pivot to Asia” takes shape under BidenExBulletin

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

In 2011, President Barack Obama visited Australia and addressed Parliament.

BARACK OBAMA: In 21st century Asia-Pacific, the United States of America is all-in.

MARTIN: The statement quickly became known as, quote, “pivot to Asia”. It is a broad idea directed largely towards China which has played in spurts since. Greg Myre of NPR has the story.

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Consider these recent steps taken by President Biden and his team: selling nuclear submarines to Australia, warning China when it comes to trade and welcoming key Asian partners to the White House.

MIKE GREEN: They were big hits on the chessboard in Asia.

MYRE: Mike Green works at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

GREEN: What they’re showing you is that the effort to engage China isn’t working out the way everyone hoped it would and you have to recognize that there has to be a lot more force in the way. we are dealing with china.

MYRE: The long-promised hub to Asia, with an intense focus on China, will need to address three key elements – security, economy and diplomacy. Biden begins to give the pivot his own definition. He calls the military withdrawal from Afghanistan a big step forward from the wars of the past two decades, while the submarine deal with Australia reflects future security concerns. But the pivot needs more than just security arrangements directed against China. Roy Kamphausen heads the National Bureau of Asian Research.

ROY KAMPHAUSEN: Your strategy cannot be just a military strategy. Our partners and allies, while being pleased that the United States is demonstrating its continued commitment to security, they also want to know what our economic plans are.

MYRE: The Biden administration addressed this issue this week, saying it seeks to reduce trade friction with China while maintaining tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. This is Sales Representative Katherine Tai.

KATHERINE TAI: Our objective is not to stir up trade tensions with China. But above all, we must defend our economic interests to the end.

MYRE: So expect hard work on the trade front. Diplomacy in Asia is perhaps more promising. China’s aggressive rhetoric, so-called wolf warrior diplomacy, has made some Asian countries suspicious of China and open to closer ties with the United States. Anja Manuel is the director of the Aspen strategic group.

ANJA MANUEL: The diplomacy of the wolf warriors and their intimidation of other countries has kind of concentrated minds in parts of Asia to say, wow, we have to meet this challenge together.

MYRE: India has always enjoyed its independence on the international stage, but after bloody border skirmishes with China last year, Indian leader Narendra Modi is more open to collaboration with the United States

HANDBOOK: These forays across the Himalayan border, that long land border that China and India share, were truly eye-opening for Indians.

MYRE: Modi was at the high-profile White House meeting last month with Biden and the leaders of Japan and Australia, the countries that make up the group known as Quad.

MANUAL: I think the Quad is an effort to tell China, hey, we’re ready to let you get up peacefully, but you’ve overstepped it.

MYRE: Asia expert Roy Kamphausen says the challenge is to find ways to cooperate with China on some issues, compete on others, and avoid direct confrontation.

KAMPHAUSEN: It’s a good balance. How to resist without provoking confrontation? It’s going to be hard work.

MYRE: Hard work, but without it, he said, there will be no successful pivot to Asia.

Greg Myre, NPR News, Washington.

