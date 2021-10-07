Urban planning to promote economic growth





The world has witnessed how urban planning and development led to economic growth in Hong Kong and Singapore in the 1980s and 1990s and in Dubai and Doha in the 2000s. These cities developed a system of proactive, strategic and adequately resourced urban planning that has helped these cities promote economic growth and productivity.

In contrast, the value of urban planning in accelerating economic growth has not been understood in Pakistan. Urban planning after independence was limited to the development of master plans and did not integrate land ownership, the sale and purchase of land and the use of land.

Master plan developments such as DHA City and Bahria Town are considered examples of successful urban planning in Pakistan. Both housing corporations ensure that home sales and purchases are incorporated into their zoning plans and bylaws. This has helped them minimize property disputes and land use changes present in other parts of the cities where they are located. It also helped them ensure that the right infrastructure, especially roads, shopping areas and public amenities, are in the right place and properly maintained.

Despite criticism of DHA City and Bahria City as gated communities built on rich agricultural areas, they provided a quality way of life for the middle and upper class of Pakistan’s big cities. These housing companies have transformed Pakistani cities and have played a crucial role in shaping high quality urban development. If effective and proactive planning in housing programs can help create successful places, then you can imagine what would happen if the whole city adopted town planning approaches.

The question is why we have not succeeded in developing urban planning approaches at city level. Many academics and researchers have pointed out that Pakistan has failed to establish a democratically led and professionally managed system of local government that recognizes the potential of urban planning to generate local economic growth. The current housing supply and cost crisis, traffic jams, pollution and waste in different parts of Pakistani cities demonstrate the urgent need for an effective local government system, promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

My economist friends argue that a self-regulated housing market (with or without local government) would be able to deliver development faster. However, that did not turn out to be the case, at least in Pakistan. In fact, market mechanisms without the strategic direction of government-led urban planning have led us to disintegrated and poorly planned housing programs – the wrong direction at the metropolitan level. In the absence of a politically supported system of local government, development authorities such as CDA and LDA have limited capacities to ensure stable and continuous urban development that can meet local needs.

In Pakistan, the urban planning system not only lacks political support, but also has limited capacity to develop strategic direction and practical tools to ensure that urban development is integrated with social and environmental realities. The current system is a project-based system and builds flyovers, elevated highways, deliver on-time metro buses, and approve random housing programs in underserved locations. As a result, the current system struggles to meet widely shared economic, social and environmental goals and is counterproductive for long-term city planning.

The current system has repeatedly failed to build the required number and range of houses instead of fulfilling the political ambitions displayed by several prime ministers, including the incumbent Imran Khan. There is an urgent need to take stock of the urban planning systems we currently have and what they can offer, and to discuss alternative planning futures that could produce better results.

Two main things need to be done.

First, federal and provincial governments must prioritize the establishment of democratically elected and resourced local governments. These local governments need adequate powers and expertise to ensure that better results are achieved in a consistent manner despite the different political parties holding national and provincial governments.

Secondly, academics and urban planning practitioners in Pakistan need to talk a lot more about how better economic outcomes can be achieved in the country. This dialogue can be generated by establishing the “Dialogue on the State of Pakistani Cities” series to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11 of making cities sustainable and resilient.

We need much stronger leadership in urban planning from the public sector before we expect the private sector to launch large-scale housing developments in Pakistani cities. We need serious reforms at the local government level to take full advantage of the urban planning that benefits Dubai and Doha.

Posted in The Express Tribune on October 7, 2021.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all of our daily articles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2323571/urban-planning-for-fostering-economic-growth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos