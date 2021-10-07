Boris Johnson: the battle has started well, but don’t bet on Scottish independence – John McLellan





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to deliver his speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester From the Prime Minister’s cranky speech to the Scottish Tories on Sunday night at its loud climax to this year’s conference in Manchester, these few days have been remarkable. In a crowded room, signs were waved with loyal enthusiasm, even though in the midst of gags and alliteration he was effectively destroying what they had stood for for the past decade. It was definitely like a new beginning and that’s exactly how he likes it. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy The speech was very light on politics, and not a word on the Union or Scottish independence, but it knows how to excite. Leveling up dominated his speech as it had done for most of the conference, and the spirit of ambition and self-reliance was what the room wanted to hear. The biggest joy of the morning was his commitment to delivering a high salary, high skills, high productivity and low tax savings, but throughout the week the question was how. The defense of the Red Wall sieges in northern England and an affordable transition to renewables were the main talking points at the Fringe conference, but now that the national living wage is set to rise, the speech was intended as a sign indicating that the post -The recovery of Covid begins in earnest. There is an implicit belief in Boris Johnson’s ability to lead the election campaign, and his speech showed why. Numerous polls prove that he remains very popular in Red Wall headquarters like Blyth Valley and Redcar, but that also remains transactional. While trust in Labor in these places has been lost, votes are on loan and dependent on delivery and no matter what Boriss Harum-Scarum’s box office performance is, ultimately that is what will count. The answer seems to trust us and during one session Cabinet Office Michael Gove just said to look at this space or words to that effect, but the living wage increase is showing the way. Although Manchester bar talks between Scottish Tories often find their way into the peerage of Malcolm Offords and the subordinate ministry, even with a sharp joke from Chief Douglas Ross at the Scottish reception, at least some optimistic determination from Scottish Secretary Alister Jacks to pursue infrastructure improvements like the dualisation of the A75 and the creation of a free port made real sense. It remains to be seen how this will happen without the Scottish Government’s cooperation, but it is part of the equation in the context of a Scottish Government with an unenviable delivery track record. Until Boris took the stage with his barrage of liners, for the Scottish delegates the conference line went to Sandesh Gulhane MSP and GP, who described the Scottish NHS under the SNP as an army of lions led by sheep. With the limits on the power of the Scottish Parliament more clearly defined by the Supreme Court yesterday and the UK government determined not to let the Scottish government get in its way, the battle has started well, but don’t bet on independence . This week’s signal is that the UK government has other things to do.

