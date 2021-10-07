Imran Khan, Aamir Khan’s nephew, revealed something about “Bollywood parties”!





Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan is currently keeping his distance from Bollywood. Although he also spent a lot of time in the industry. Imran Khan had entered the discussion many years ago regarding a revelation made about Bollywood. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the Bollywood parties. In a conversation with one of his fans on social media, Imran Khan said: “The same thing seems to happen at every party, you see people drinking alcohol, dancing and standing in a corner and those they love. Don’t hurt them. After drinking alcohol, everyone starts hooking up, then the fights start. People start using the bathroom, they continue even though they did not come to the toilet. Imran Khan said that due to his status as an artist he too had had a bad experience. He said that “a man was trying to shake my hand in the toilet when I I refused, he started to show his displeasure “.

Imran Khan has also made headlines about his relationship with his wife Avantika Malik. There was a rift between the two. People say the two have gone their separate ways. Imran and Avantika got married in 2011. Imran also has a daughter named Imara, although now the two live separately. Aamir Khan is a film actor. He worked in many films. While Imran Khan almost gave up working in films. Imran Khan also worked with actresses like Katrina Kaif and Genelia D’Souza, although his career never took off.

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut as a child artist in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. After that he made his debut in the 2008 film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na as the main hero and this film was produced by Aamir Khan. This film was his success. However, after that, two of his Luck and Kidnap films were released in the same year and both films turned out to be his box office flops. Imran has also worked in films like I Hate Love Stories, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. He was last seen on the big screen in Katti-Batti in which Kangana Ranaut starred with him, after which he keeps his distance from the big screen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womansera.com/imran-khan-aamir-khans-nephew-has-revealed-something-regarding-bollywood-parties-checkout/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

