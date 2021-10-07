Why Imran Khan should be wary of Faiz Hameed, who could be the next Pakistani army chief





The equivalent of a cabinet reshuffle in India is the top military reshuffle in Pakistan. It’s no surprise, then, that even a routine reshuffle of senior Pakistani military command and staff positions is garnering so much attention. More than anything else, this is a statement about who shoots in each of these two countries. The appointment of the head of the ISI, Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed as corps commander, is therefore nothing extraordinary.

It’s a routine transfer and it wasn’t entirely unexpected. The only reason he’s getting so much attention is because it gives Hameed a chance to become the army chief next year when General Qamar Bajwas’ current tenure comes to an end. Without having commanded a corps for at least a year, Hameed would not have been eligible for the highest post in Pakistan. But whether or not he gets the job is far from certain.

READ ALSO | In the collapse of Afghanistan, a victory for Pakistanis in 20 years of secret and hybrid war

On the one hand, there is speculation that Bajwa may well ask for another extension. While it seems a bit difficult at the moment, it cannot be ruled out entirely. But assuming Bajwa deigns to retire, Hameed will be number four on the seniority list. That doesn’t mean much because in Pakistan the oldest three-star general becoming the leader is more of an exception than the rule.

The last highest-ranking lieutenant general who became chief was Jehangir Karamat. His successor Pervez Musharraf replaced three Lt Generals to become chief. Musharraf Ashfaq Kayani’s successor, his successor Raheel Sharif and even Bajwa replaced the three senior stars to become chef. By this record, Hameed is well positioned to become leader, assuming Imran Khan is still prime minister when the time comes to choose Bajwa’s successor just over a year from now.

It’s no secret that Hameed is in Imran’s good books. But to imagine that because he is a loyalist, or want a Youthia (a derogatory term for the cult of Imrans adepts), he will be the man of Imrans as a leader is a mistake that many early ones. Pakistani ministers have committed. The point is that in Pakistan the prime ministers appoint their own leader, the head of the army.

As soon as someone becomes a leader, he becomes his own man. This is the nature of the job. Every prime minister thinks he appoints his man as head of the army. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto replaced seven generals to appoint an obsequious Zia-ul-Haq, and then was hanged by him.

Nawaz Sharif named five and had issues with all of them Asif Nawaz Janjua who died in the saddle before he could get rid of Nawaz Sharif, Abdul Waheed Kakar who forced Nawaz to resign, Jehangir Karamat who was the only man to resign after disputes with Nawaz Sharif, Pervez Musharraf who staged a coup and imprisoned Nawaz Sharif, Raheel Sharif who had severe tensions but did not overthrow Nawaz Sharif, and Qamar Bajwa who organized the coup judicial process to get rid of Nawaz Sharif.

The Pakistani People’s Party [PPP] granted an extension to Kayani who, during his second term, nearly got rid of the government because of a fictitious Memogate scandal. Therefore, if Imran thinks he will have a smooth ride with Hameed, he has another thought ahead.

Imran would of course think that since Hameed was instrumental in his selection in the 2018 election, he will secure his victory in the 2023 general election. In 2018, Hameed was ISI Deputy DG in charge of Homeland Security but played the same role. in the election that brought Imran to power that in 2002 was played by Major General Ehtesham Zamir who formed the Muslim League of Pakistan {Q} [PMLQ] government with one voice.

He intimidated the candidates into changing their loyalty or refusing Nawaz Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League tickets {N} [PMLN], forced some candidates to withdraw from the election [remember when the Department of Agriculture became a euphemism for the ISI?], organized splits within the PMLN and other parties and brought together candidates and PTI candidates, created a new front in southern Punjab to reduce the PMLN votes, then got all these guys to merge their front at the PTI. He was instrumental in the rise of the extremist barelvi Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan party which was supposed to reduce the votes of the PMLN, he is accused of causing the RTS election transmission system to crash, which facilitated the rigging of the election results. .

The services rendered by Hameed were not his personal decision but that of the Pakistani army which bet on the saddle of Imran Khan. In 2023, the military might not want Imran back. The experience of the past three years has exploded on the military which is receiving all criticism for inflicting a disastrous and utterly incompetent man like Imran Khan on the country. If the mood of the public is ugly, the military is unlikely to endorse Imran Khan no matter how much Hameed loves him.

Much will also depend on Bajwa’s decision to fire Hameed. Postings and transfers in the army are the prerogatives of the chief. If Hameeds’ tenure as commander of the XI Corps (Peshawar) was cut short, it would take him out of the race.

Of course, it’s probably a bit of a stretch to think that Bajwa would do such a thing, especially since the XI Corps is currently probably the most important corps when it comes to Afghanistan. Hameeds’ stint in the ISI during which he allegedly developed very close contact with the Taliban, especially the Haqqanis who are the real rulers of Afghanistan, is probably the reason he was chosen for the Peshawar Corps. .

But it will not be a piece of cake because no one knows how things will turn out in Afghanistan and inside Pakistan, with the resurgence of terrorist attacks by the TTP. As commander of the XI Corps, Hameed and his successor in the ISI will be key players in the “peace negotiations” with some of the Pakistani Taliban. How he handles this will be crucial not only for his future, but also for Pakistanis. There will also be the question of a possible fallout from the collapse in Afghanistan which will have repercussions on Pakistan.

READ ALSO | Afghanistan’s real problem isn’t ISKP, but Pakistan-backed Taliban takeover

Hameed’s professional side will of course be important in determining his future. But his personal side, including his peccadilloes, will also affect whether or not he becomes a chef.

It is believed that his sexual indiscretion was shot down by his wife who discovered his affair with someone may well be ignored by Imran who himself is no chick when it comes to business. But Hameed does not enjoy a good reputation within his own military fraternity.

Add to this the fact that a day earlier Pakistani military pet peeve Maryam Nawaz Sharif filed a petition in which she dragged Hameed, who had been indicted by an impeached High Court judge in Islamabad. , Shaukat Siddiqui, for trying to influence him to condemn Nawaz Sharif. While no one expects this petition to succeed, it’s Pakistan, stupid! The generals do not face unfavorable verdicts from the courts, it adds to Hameeds notoriety nonetheless.

The point is, if Hameed remains in the running when Bajwa’s successor is to be chosen, Imran Khan would be smart to drop him and choose a more apolitical general. Hameed has proven himself to be a sort of ambitious and political general who will not hesitate to usurp power if the opportunity arises, as it could well happen if Imran Khan’s popularity continues to plummet or if there is widespread unrest. erupt because the 2023 polls are rigged. As it happens, Imran Khan may well end up as a Bhutto and Hameed as a clone of the obsequious but ruthless and cunning Zia-ul-Haq.

The author is Senior Fellow, Observer Research Foundation. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/opinion/why-imran-khan-must-be-wary-of-faiz-hameed-who-could-be-next-pakistan-army-chief-4294835.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos