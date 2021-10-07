Marketmind: politicians intervene





A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. For once, it was not the central bankers who made the markets move but the politicians. First, a Vladimir Putin index that Russia is ready to stabilize energy markets turned Wednesday’s 31% gas price surge into a 35% reversal from the day’s peaks. – within two hours of the Russian President’s remarks. Gas prices are still multiplied by six this year and this is a big problem, especially for the euro zone; if gas remained at current levels, it would wipe out Europe’s trade surplus, Deutsche Bank said. Nonetheless, the recovery in gas prices and the associated decline in crude futures calmed markets, easing immediate concerns about skyrocketing inflation. Later in the day, another politician stepped in to allay growing concerns over a possible US debt default – US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell has said his party will support an extension of the federal debt ceiling until in December. This helped Wall Street close more firmly and pushed 10-year Treasury yields down to 3.5-month highs, although they remain above 1.5%. Finally, it emerged that US President Joe Biden will virtually meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this year. All of this means that after technology gains in Asia, European and US equity futures are both heading north. And on the crypto front, the recent rally has eased but Bitcoin is still up 25% this month, helped by news that George Soros’ family office is trading the world’s No.1 cryptocurrency. . Chart: gas prices in Europe – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmpjokzqevr/morning%20bid.JPG Key developments that should give more direction to the markets on Thursday: * Shares of Chinese Estates, a former major shareholder in besieged developer Evergrande, jumped 32% after announcing a privatization offer for $ 245 million. * UK house prices rose the most in almost 15 years in September * German real estate company Vonovia obtained 60.3% of the voting rights to acquire Deutsche Wohnen The story continues * ECB speakers: member of the board of directors Isabel Schnabel, Philip * Weekly Unemployment Claims in the United States * Fed Speakers: Loretta Mester of Cleveland Fed (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Sujata Rao)

