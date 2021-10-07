Ahsan Iqbal denounces the government on responsibility





ISLAMABAD:

Former Federal Minister and Head of the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal said the entire government is in a state of intoxication and the hardships of the people are visible in the midst of high unemployment and inflation while the government lives on another planet. .

This apathetic government is cracking down on protesters, he said, adding that we condemn the violent stance taken against young doctors.

Speaking to media in the court of accounts on Wednesday, Ahsan Iqbal said Narowal Sports City was a national project sacrificed for politics. If Narowal Sports City’s international standard facilities were made available, Pakistani athletes could be seen on the grandstands of victory at the Olympics, but unfortunately this plan fell victim to the government’s ego, he said. asserted.

This case was only imposed for personal injury because the Narowal project was funded with permission from all relevant forums, he alleged.

The NAB, under the current president, only looks at the faces and not the case itself, he said. If the face belongs to the opposition then there is a certain prison and if the face belongs to the government then flour, sugar, electricity, Rapid Transit Bus (BRT) and oil can be stolen while the NAB is blindfolded, he said.

Ahsan alleged that the government is determined to retain the current chairman of the NAB at all costs, as the purpose of the government ordinance is to save a person’s seat and use it for their own purposes. Unilateral amendments are planned to manage the accountability process in accordance with the government’s agenda, he added.

He said the government and the opposition should consult on the appointment of the NAB chairman.

He said we have not even gotten over the coronavirus pandemic yet and the dengue outbreak has spiraled out of control due to government incompetence.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government is playing with the future of young Pakistani doctors and should immediately withdraw the condemnable decision of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). He argued that we are currently fighting the coronavirus and that these doctors are our first line against the pandemic.

The prime minister ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to examine the electoral rolls, he said, threatening that if the NADRA president followed the instruction, a dossier of article 6 would be registered against him. The constitution only gave the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) the right to check voter lists, he argued.

Since there is no national consensus on the electronic voting machine (EVM), the government has come up with an electronic rigging system, he alleged adding that they plan to cheat through the EVMs. Ahsan said the worst inflation tsunami is about to happen. pause as the Pakistani rupee spins like a soccer ball and the government has borrowed over 15 trillion rupees.

Imran Khan used to lash out at the PML-N saying that they are drowning the country in debt, but that they themselves are the biggest thieves and thieves and have destroyed the country, he asserted. Government incompetence can harm national security institutions and the country, he added.

Ahsan claimed that the Pandora Papers exposed the government and that the corruption of Imran Khan and his ministers was reported to the world. Government ministers whose names appeared in the Pandora Papers should resign, he asked.

The finance minister lost his legitimacy after being named in the scandal that could affect institutions, he said. If the court does not seize all the relevant documents, the government will certainly falsify them, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the government corruption stories of PML-N are just fantastic stories by Alif Laila, adding that Pakistan’s law will prevail here, not Bani Gala’s law. He claimed that those who came with the slogans of responsibility were exposed themselves.

Under the PML-N, the roads were completed by the Pak army’s branch, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), which is highly respected by China and the Pakistani nation, he said, adding that when you finish your own projects, compare them with ours.

Commenting on Fawad Chaudhry’s argument, Ahsan said that while his reasoning is accepted as correct and Shahbaz Sharif is withdrawn for consultation with the NAB chairman, the prime minister also has ongoing investigations. “Mister. Fawad, think about your point,” he argued, “if you are ready to change prime minister, we will change the leader of the opposition.”

“Imran did not sell a watch, he sold the dignity of the Pakistani nation,” Ahsan exclaimed, adding that the nation cannot forgive such a huge insult.

“After destroying the country, the dignity of the Pakistani nation is now sold,” he bellowed. Ahsan said that if the prime minister is truthful then he should present the details of all the gifts to the nation immediately, adding that if he is unable to do so then he stole and sold the gifts.

“The captain is not Sadiq or Ameen, he’s a watch thief,” Ahsan Iqbal exclaimed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2323677/ahsan-iqbal-lambasts-govt-on-accountability The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos