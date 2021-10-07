Boris Johnson’s welfare plan will require major municipal tax increases, experts say





Boris Johnson’s pledge to fix Britain’s struggling welfare sector will need billions more from his government and substantial increases in municipal taxes, a leading think-tank has warned. The additional cost pressures facing local authorities could easily drive municipal tax bills up to 5% per year or 220 by 2024-25, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said. The think tank said even large increases in the housing tax would still leave local authorities with huge black holes in their budgets as they try to boost the supply of social care. Speaking at the Conservative Party’s conference on Wednesday, the Prime Minister pledged to ensure that social services are delivered after decades of drift and procrastination. However, in a new analysis released Thursday, the IFS said the additional 12 billion a year the government pledged for the NHS and social services would likely not be enough to help councils implement Mr. Johnson. Economists have said that even a 4% housing tax hike next year would leave UK councils facing a $ 2.7 billion funding gap in 2022-23. The recently announced welfare reforms pose major challenges for boards across England, said David Phillips, associate director at IFS. The funding announced by the government so far is unlikely to be sufficient to meet all of its goals, whether in the short or long term. The government said it would provide $ 5.4 billion over three years to begin rolling out a new lifetime cap on health care costs and more generous terms of resource control. But the IFS said the annual cost of achieving Mr Johnson’s ambitions is expected to be around $ 5 billion a year, nearly three times the average annual funding currently projected. The think tank warned that without additional funding, some councils may need to further tighten care needs assessments to fund reforms that expel some of the poorest people in need of care. Mr Phillips said he could see some poorer people who would now be eligible lose access to council-funded care so that coverage can be extended to others, usually better off financially. Mark Franks, wellness director of the Nuffield Foundation’s health think tank, which funded the research, warned: even large increases in municipal taxes may not be enough to meet future demand local service delivery or to resolve staffing issues in the adult social care sector. . The IFS also said the formulas used to allocate funds among boards in England are now outdated and in desperate need of reform. Blackpool’s population is estimated to have declined by around 2%, while the estimated population of Tower Hamlets has grown by more than 20% since Whitehall officials implemented the current mechanism in 2013. Kate Ogden, research economist at IFS, said the funding system is hopelessly outdated. This translates into manifest injustices in the allocation of resources among the councils.

