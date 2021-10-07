Pakistan: At least 20 dead in earthquake, Prime Minister Imran Khan orders emergency aid – News





The 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning; rescuers said most of the dead were women, children.

At least 20 people were killed and around 300 injured on Thursday when a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck southern Pakistan in the early hours of the morning with scores of victims asleep, the Disaster Management Authority said.

Rescuers said most of those killed were women and children.

The earthquake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 20 km with an epicenter 102 km east of the city of Quetta, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Over 100 mud houses collapsed and many buildings were damaged. Television footage showed buildings with gaping cracks, collapsed roofs and crumpled walls.

Hundreds of people were homeless, Sohail Anwar, deputy commissioner of Harnai district in Balochistan province, told Reuters.

“I ordered immediate emergency assistance for the victims of the earthquake in Harnai, Balochistan and for an immediate damage assessment in order to receive timely relief and compensation,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran said. Khan.

“My condolences and prayers go out to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

Social media showed houses shaking and lightings swaying when the earthquake struck. Stunned residents then gathered in the streets in the dark. CCTV footage shown on Geo TV showed transport trucks shaking.

As rescuers searched the rubble, some of the injured were treated on stretchers in the street by the light of a telephone torch.

“The earthquake struck around 3 am. The seriously injured people are in hospital and waiting for ambulances to be transferred to Quetta,” said a resident of Muzaffar Khan Tareen.

An army helicopter airlifted at least nine of the seriously injured to Quetta, the Associated Press Pakistan state agency reported.

Aftershocks were felt across the region.

Pakistan sits atop colliding tectonic plates and earthquakes are common.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Quetta in 1935, killing between 30,000 and 60,000 people and destroying much of the city.

In 2005, an estimated 73,000 people were killed in a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck about 95 km northeast of the capital, Islamabad.

