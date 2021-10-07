Kombes Story Adi Vivid Arrests 35kg Bomb Owner When Jokowi Visits Cirebon





Jakarta – The discovery of 35 kg of explosives of the TATP type or so-called ‘mother of satan’ at the foot of Mount Ciremai, Majalengka, West Java, causing an uproar. The arrest of bomb owner Imam Mulyana, now convicted of terrorism, apparently involved Kombes Adi Vivid Agustiadi Bahctiar, who is now an aide to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Kombes Adi Vivid recounts the moment of the arrest of Imam Mulyana in 2017. At that time, Adi Vivid was the police chief of Cirebon. “So at that point it was security for the visit of RI-1, then the information from friends of Densus 88 that there was a JAD network that was first seen in the market. from Harjamukti. talk to detik.com, Wednesday (7/10/2021). After that, Adi Vivid received reports that Imam Mulyana was in a store near the airport. In the meantime, within hours, he received the information that President Jokowi would disembark at Cirebon. “After we arrived it turned out that the relevant person was in the store and inside the store there were members of Brimob providing security, that meant ringing 3 if I’m not mistaken, ringing 2. Kombes Adi Vivid when he was police chief in Cirebon (Photo: doc. Special) Kombes Adi Vivid when he was police chief in Cirebon (Photo: doc. Special) Adi Vivid also questioned Imam Mulyana in the car. Police also found air gun to the bowl in the bag brought by the Imam. “Then from there we secured the affected person, and then coincidentally we secured it with our friends at Densus 88 as well,” Adi Vivid said. Four years after his arrest, reports emerged that the Imam had stored explosives at the foot of Mount Ciremai. Adi Vivid said he was shocked. Indeed, the person who was arrested in the past actually stored 35 kg of TATP at the foot of Mount Ciremai. “to imagine If that didn’t work we were able to secure it in 2017, yes we don’t know what to do yet attack where, but with proof that 35 kg exploded yesterday, it was incredibly powerful. Imagine if we couldn’t secure it, that means it is already to assemble bomb, the intention is there, stay the wait luck. Well thank goodness the opportunity was successfully thwarted. I led the team myself, ”said Adi Vivid. After being appointed Assistant to the President, Adi Vivid also briefly reported the incident to President Jokowi. Jokowi also remembered this moment. “Alhamdulillah, yesterday when I became a helper, I had speak directly to him, to Pak Jokowi. “Permission, sir, sir, do you remember when you were in Cirebon for the Nusantara Palace Festival?” ‘Oh, yeah, there was a terrorist 2 hours before that.’ Ready. It’s a coincidence that we got it, ”Adi Vivid said. Watch the video “Densus 88 finds 35 kg of TATP explosives at the foot of Mount Ciremai”: [Gambas:Video 20detik]

