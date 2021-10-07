The inner reach: how the ego drove Trump to hide a colonoscopy





Grisham’s book indicates that Trump made the decision to keep his visit a secret because, she suspects, he didn’t want to be the butt of the late-night television joke. The book also indicates his belief that he avoided anesthesia for the painful and invasive procedure because he didn’t want Vice President Mike Pence to temporarily take over as Commander-in-Chief and hated showing off any sort of weakness.

Former White House aides say they are surprised details never came out while Trump was president. After all, just about everything else has finally made its way into TV chyrons and newspaper headlines.

Instead, the moment became emblematic of another prominent feature of the Trump years: With the president taking an otherwise normal event in 2018, over 19 million colonoscopies were performed in the United States alone and turning it into some something much bigger and more controversial by its cryptic manipulation. of it. In the process, this has fueled a destructive feedback loop: in which the White House operates in secrecy, the press is motivated by it, and the resulting speculation and reporting fuel a narrative of media irresponsibility.

Trump, a notorious germaphobe who is also obsessed with preserving an image of being very healthy, went to great lengths to hide the news of his colonoscopy; so much so that with little help beyond Grisham, the President’s doctor and the Chief of Staff’s office were even informed at the time of why he had gone to the hospital.

The initial line offered to explain his two hour visit was that he was simply going for a routine check. Grisham herself told reporters he was enjoying a free weekend, a half-truth that would raise questions about his checking account were it not for the fact that others had confirmed it.

Trump himself seemed particularly eager to get on with the act of spinning his visit to the doc.

I went for a physical exam on Saturday. My wife said, Oh honey, that’s wonderful. Because I had extra time, he said at a cabinet meeting shortly after the visit. But I went for a checkup and came back and my wife said, Oh honey, are you okay? What’s wrong? They are reporting that you may have had a heart attack. I said why did I have a heart attack? Because you went to see Walter Reed, that’s where we go when we have physical exams. I was only there for a very short time.

Trump explained to “Fox & Friends” the following Friday that White House doctor Dr Sean P. Conley noticed an interruption in his schedule and asked if he would come see Walter Reed for a game. of his physical examination.

I said, yeah, go ahead, let’s go, Trump remembers. I start my physique. Go see the soldiers. Go see the families. I took a little tour of the building. Come back. On the way home, I hear rumors that I am in the hospital. Then I hear rumors that I had chest pain. Then I hear rumors that I have had a massive heart attack right now. Then I hear rumors that I won’t come back, I will stay at Walter Reed’s for the night and maybe for a long time.

But Trump’s disbelief on the cover of his visit to Walter Reed did little to quell speculation about what really happened. In fact, it had the opposite effect. The subject has become a fascination for editorial staff. Inside the White House, assistants were also searching for answers.

The day of the trip itself had been relatively calm, with the exception of a flurry of tweets from Trump on everything from Donald Trump Jr.’s book to the stock market. Impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill had just taken place but, as was typically the case on most weekends, there were few staff around the sleeping West Wing. Then, in the early afternoon, a press man called the pool to come together for a secret movement.

A reporter on duty at the pool then informed the public around 3 p.m. that the president had arrived at the hospital, about 30 minutes north of Bethesda, where they waited for nearly two hours. No events were pre-booked on the White House schedule for the weekend, and the use of a motorcade on a clear day instead of a Marine One helicopter only made it possible. ‘add to speculation about Trump’s health.

Was he going to the CIA building? A reporter in the pool that day recalled wondering. We didn’t know where we were going, but of course we were trying to figure out if this could be some sort of urgent health issue. We speculated, I think some people wondered if it could be a heart problem, but no one had a clue and everyone was trying to find out. We were all spitting.

The president was spotted by a photographer leaving Walter Reed at 5:03 p.m., shirt open, no tie, and with the exception of a flatbed press vans, the evening ended bluntly. Shortly after 8 p.m. Trump was back on Twitter.

On Fox News that evening, Grisham told host Jeannine Pirro that Trump was “as healthy as he can get… He has more energy than anyone in the White House.”

But many in the audience were not convinced. There were questions about why Trump wasn’t wearing a tie, or if he appeared to be walking normally, or why he was wearing an envelope (likely his collection of working papers and news clips) .

The question is less what did they do on Saturday afternoon. The most important question is why was this done? Dr. Jonathan Reiner, the former cardiologist to Vice President Dick Cheney, asked on CNN. It doesn’t make much sense to do this kind of test at Walter Reed without provocation.

President Donald Trump pauses during a healthcare pricing event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Friday, November 15, 2019, in Washington, a day before his trip to Walter Reed Medical Center. (Evan Vucci / AP Photo) | Evan Vucci / AP Photo

The first idea of ​​what really happened appeared in a book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt about a year after the mystery procedure. Schmidt noted that in the hours leading up to Trump’s trip to the hospital, word got out in the West Wing that the Vice President was on hold to temporarily take over the presidency if Trump were to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized.

Trump reacted as expected to Schmidts’ reports, vehemently denying that his visit had anything to do with his having had mini-strokes, as suggested on Twitter. Soon after, he ordered Dr Conley to speak out publicly.

I can confirm that President Trump has not suffered or been evaluated for a stroke, transient ischemic attack (mini-stroke) or any other acute cardiovascular emergency, as has been incorrectly reported in the media, Conley wrote in an unusual broadcast statement. to the press.

And that was it. Walter Reed’s journey remained an object of fascination and intrigue until Grisham stepped forward to finally shed some light.

Looking back, a former Trump White House official said it was understandable the former president wouldn’t want to reveal he was having a colonoscopy.

When you’re President Trump and you think you’re gonna get bad press no matter what, you can freak everyone out [by keeping it secret] or if you say you’re going to have a colonoscopy and people are going to joke about it, you’d rather everyone be dizzy than people have the image of him having a colonoscopy, the official said.

But Grisham herself had a different take on the incident. In retrospect, she writes, it was like many others during the Trump years: a missed opportunity to be upfront with the country and educate the public about a really important issue, namely the benefits of detection. of a disease.

I thought the American people had a right to know the health of the president, and I still do. But I didn’t push it too hard, Grisham wrote. I think the president was embarrassed by the procedure, even though President George W. Bush had had the same thing done when he was in office and was very transparent about it.

