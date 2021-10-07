Business leaders urge Boris Johnson to support Acorn CCUS





Scottish business leaders have teamed up with billionaire Sir Ian Wood to demand that the North East become the center of plans to decarbonize Britain’s energy system. Ten senior trade officials, including Sir Ian, signed a letter sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to support an ambitious carbon capture and storage project at facilities in the North East, including the gas terminal in St Fergus. Westminster is preparing to unveil a billion dollar investment in carbon storage projects in a competition designed to ensure the UK meets its net zero emissions targets. Key to this will be the ability to ensure that carbon intensive industries such as oil and gas and concrete production can still be sustained while reducing, eliminating and storing carbon emissions. The outcome of the Track 1 carbon capture and storage (CCS) program decision is expected later this month with a number of projects competing. The Track 1 projects will be rolled out by the mid-2020s and those selected will be eligible to negotiate support from the Carbon Capture and Storage Infrastructure Fund as well as private sector funding. The Acorn Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) project in Aberdeenshire is in the running to be among the top two projects chosen. It aims to take industrial emissions and store them in depleted gas reservoirs in the North Sea. Another competing project in the North East of England, Net Zero Teesside, is also seen as a precursor. © DCT Media The letter, signed by the leaders of Opportunity North East, CBI Scotland, IoD Scotland, Net Zero Technology Center, Scottish Chambers of Commerce and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, comes at a critical time as the UK government prepares for the COP26 event in Glasgow. at the end of the month and the Treasury finalizes its fall budget. The letter to Mr Johnson argues that the project, known as the Scottish Cluster, offers the potential to create, safeguard and continue to support tens of thousands of highly skilled jobs, both directly and in the chain supply of the existing energy industry in the northeast. as well as throughout Scotland. He says Scotland is the most profitable place to launch CCS, which is a nascent technology. This is largely due to the CO2 storage capacity in the North Sea and the possibilities for reuse of existing oil and gas infrastructure. Highlighting other unique aspects of the Northeastern proposal, the missive lays out Acorns’ plan to remove up to one million tonnes of CO2 each year through a new technology known as direct capture of the air (DAC). He argues that a successful Scottish bid will accelerate those plans and ensure the UK is home to the largest DAC facility in Europe and, depending on the final setup, the largest in the world. The project also enjoys cross-sectoral support, including that of the Scottish government, the letter confirms. Sir Ian, who is chairman of ETZ Ltd, a non-profit company behind a plan to create an energy transition zone near the Aberdeen port extension, said the Acorn plan meant the region was quite simply the exceptional location for the government. investment. He said: We have the infrastructure established, the existing talent pool and the commercial capacity to deliver. It is extremely encouraging to see the Scottish business community unite behind the bid and we urge the UK government to endorse it. Recommended for you Study to explore the use of Acorn to bag emissions from the ExxonMobils Mossmorran site

