India accuses Pakistan of repeating litany of lies about Kashmir at UN





India said on Wednesday that Pakistan repeated its litany of lies at a United Nations forum by accusing New Delhi of committing atrocities in Kashmir.

Addressing the sixth (legal) meeting of the General Assembly committee, Kajal Bhat, adviser and legal adviser to the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, said Pakistan should instead stop cleaning up its own minorities, including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Buddhists.

Bhats’ response came after Pakistani UN envoy Munir Akram accused India of killing 96,000 Kashmiris since 1991. He also alleged that India used rape as a weapon of war in Union territory.

Akram added that the Hindutva ideology was the worst manifestation of Islamophobia and bigotry. The envoy alleged that India had financed and encouraged terrorism on its soil.

On Wednesday, Bhat said Jammu and Kashmir will still be part of India.

We condemn their [Pakistans] Pavlovian response wherever India’s name is mentioned and reject all their claims and innuendoes, she said.

She said Pakistan was the biggest perpetrator and supporter of terrorism posing as its victim.

Bhat said India condemns terrorism in all its forms. There cannot be bad terrorists or good terrorists based on their intentions or goals, she said. Terrorists at one place are [a] threat to the whole world. And therefore, it requires action by all of us, without exception, to collectively fight terrorism.

On Monday, the advisor to the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, A Amarnath, said that a constructive contribution to international peace and security could not be expected from Pakistan, as it is the most great destabilizing force in the world.

He also said Pakistan has a history of illegally exporting nuclear materials and technology.

On September 25, India’s First Secretary Sneha Dubey told the United Nations General Assembly that Pakistan plays the role of a victim of terrorism but instead encourages terrorists in its backyard.

This is the country that is an arsonist disguised as a firefighter, she added.

Dubey’s remarks came in response to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans’ demand for India to end human rights abuses and demographic changes in Kashmir.

India acts against terrorism

Meanwhile, the adviser and legal adviser of the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Kajal Bhat also said on Wednesday that India, as a member of the Financial Action Task Force, was upgrading its financial intelligence network so that terrorist financing cases are promptly dispatched. law enforcement agencies.

Bhat also urged the UN to move forward towards finalizing the Draft Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, a treaty proposed by India in 1996. It aims to criminalize all forms of international terrorism and deny terrorists, their and their supporters access to arms, ammunition, finances and safe havens.

We believe that when the right action is not taken at the right time, it is time itself that causes the action to fail, Bhat said. We all need the CCIT as a law enforcement tool that should strengthen the existing framework of global conventions against terrorism.

