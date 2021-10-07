PM Modi to travel to Italy for the G20 later this month, India News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Italy later this month for the annual G20 summit. The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held in Rome on October 30 and 31. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s 3rd overseas visit amid the Covid pandemic. He visited Bangladesh in March and the United States in September. Although Prime Minister Modi is unlikely to travel to another country during his visit to Italy, no calls have yet been made from New Delhi. The summit will see many bilateral on the sidelines. The Osaka summit in Japan in 2019 saw a bilateral relationship between Prime Minister Modi and then US President Donald Trump. The G20 was the occasion for meetings of the leaders of the JHA (Japan, America, India) and the RIC (Russia, India and China). BRICS leaders also met on the sidelines of the group’s annual meeting. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping and new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may not attend the G20 summit this year. Although no reason is given for Jinping, Japan’s Kishida will not attend the summit due to parliamentary elections in Japan. They are due to take place on October 31. It also means that the IMA or RIC meeting will not take place. The Rome summit will be the 16th G20 summit. Last year, the summit took place virtually, due to the Covid crisis. India will host the G20 for the first time in 2023. Preparations are underway in New Delhi with the construction of state-of-the-art venues. The G20 was formed during the global economic crisis of 2008, with the first summit taking place in November 2008. Since then, the group has also played a political role in discussing pressing global issues. Italy, as host, will hold a virtual G20 meeting on Afghanistan on October 12. The group with 20 of the largest economies. Countries represent the bulk of the world economy. This includes 80% of the trade. 2/3 of the world’s population live in the G20 countries and these countries represent about half of the world’s land area.

