Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets his match to Biden and Putin

In his drive to make Turkey an indispensable power across the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, and to ensure that his almost sole rule is unassailable, Recep Tayyip Erdogan finds that he has less maneuvering room than he might want.

This is not the first time he has clashed in recent weeks with the United States, Turkey’s longtime official ally in NATO, and its episodic convenience ally, Russia. .

Erdogan had been backed by a string of apparent successes for his muscular foreign policy, challenging not only Washington and Moscow, but also member states of the EU, to which Turkey is still officially a candidate for membership.

Using drones, militias and mercenaries as well as Turkish forces, he turned the tide of the civil war in Libya (with Russia and France on the other side); helped the Turkish state of Azerbaijan to reclaim the disputed territory of Armenia (in the Caucasus, which Russia considers its sphere of influence); and took root in northern Syria in enclaves from which it repelled Kurdish fighters allied with the United States.

Where Ankara sees the legitimate assertion of Turkish influence, its NATO allies are concerned about a the neo-Ottomans push for regional hegemony. Their concern – and that of Russia – has grown because of Turkey’s maritime claims over vast swathes of the Black Sea, Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, under a expansive doctrine known as the “blue homeland” (“mavi vatan”).

Erdogan has shown that he can temper his adventurism with pragmatism. He is fixing barriers with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, the three Arab states that blocked its Gulf ally Qatar in 2017-2020 – and which he said were part of a conspiracy aimed at overthrowing him in the abortive coup d’état in mid-2016 in Turkey, alongside the United States and some Europeans. He had also calmed tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, the scene of a rush for offshore gas riches as well as a clash of irredentists.

But as Turkey and its former neighbor and Greek adversary were due to resume negotiations on Wednesday, its navy recently organized two maritime dead ends with Greek Cypriot exploration vessels. On the eve of the Greek talks, Erdogan casually rejected the “Manufactured cards” European imperialists who divided up the Middle East after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire a century ago.

But while it’s easy to complain about an EU blowing hot and cold, navigation between the US and Russia offers less leeway, as Erdogan was reminded recently.

Insofar as Donald Trump, the former US president, had a coherent foreign policy, it generally served as a shield for Erdogan, with punches and admiration of his autocratic ways.

Things with Joe Biden are different. Turkey and America have long been at daggers drawn. These are mainly the United States’ alliance with the Syrian Kurdish forces which still control most of northeastern Syria and are linked to the Turkish Kurdish insurgents of the PKK, and Ankara’s purchase of the system. air defense S-400 in Moscow, considered by alliance strategists as a cuckoo in the NATO nest.

But now Erdogan is outraged that Biden did not take the time to see him in New York at the United Nations General Assembly. “I can’t say that things have started well with Biden, ”he said, demanding a refund for being kicked out of NATO’s new F-35 jet fighter consortium and promising not only to buy more S-400s, but also to deepen defense ties with Russia in areas ranging from airplanes to submarines.

Erdogan’s statements may have been designed to smooth out his relationship with Vladimir Putin. However, the meeting with the Russian president in the Black Sea resort of Sochi was unusually short, especially after an 18-month hiatus in what had been regular contact. It ended without the usual press conference in which the two strongmen display their mutual admiration.

The meeting was also preceded by acrimony. At the UN, Erdogan reiterated that Turkey would never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. He also agreed to provide Ukraine with Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones – the decisive weapon in Libya and in Azerbaijani war in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia also carried out dozens of airstrikes in northern Syria – stressing that Turkey’s presence in four regions there ultimately needs the blessing of Putin, who in the meantime has drawn closer to Greece and Egypt.

Erdogan’s rhetorical spikes against the Americans do his home fans good but cannot mask the inherent intransigence of his relationship with the Russians. Nor can it simply ignore Turkey’s dependence on Europe for trade, investment and technology transfer. The country’s currency is under siege again and the president’s popularity is collapsing.

Having lobotomized Turkish governance, it is difficult to come up against greater powers in the badlands surrounding Turkey. With a tame media that clings to every bit of it and a small circle of any dissonant opinion, Erdogan has all the power he was looking for but no way to test how to exercise it.

