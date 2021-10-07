Biden, Xi set to hold virtual summit this year: White House

Outlook

07 October 2021 13:55

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, October 7 (PTI) The United States and China have agreed in principle that President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit before the end of the year, a senior White House official said , in a context of strong tension in bilateral relations. on Beijing’s actions on issues such as trade, human rights, the South China Sea and Taiwan.

The White House announcement follows an almost six-hour meeting in Zurich between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi on Wednesday.

The move comes as tension between countries has grown over the Biden administration demanding that Beijing end military pressure against Taiwan and honor its trade commitments.

In the past few days, China has sent around 150 fighter jets to Taiwan’s air defense zone, prompting warnings from the Biden administration against Beijing’s coercive actions against the autonomous island.

During the meeting, Sullivan discussed areas where the United States and China have an interest in working together to address vital transnational challenges and ways to manage “risks” in the relationship, the White House said in a reading of the call.

Sullivan spoke of a number of areas where the United States is concerned about Chinese actions, including actions related to human rights, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, the South China Sea and Taiwan, said he declared.

The meeting between Sullivan and Yang, a Politburo member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, followed the September 9 phone call between Biden and Xi in which leaders discussed the importance of maintaining lines of communication open to responsibly manage competition between the two countries.

The decision to hold a virtual summit was made given that the two leaders are unlikely to be present at the same time for the rest of the year.

I think you will all have seen reported that Xi Jinping was not planning to go to the G20 and in today’s conversations, so we discussed what could await the new leaders, to have a more substantial commitment given that we don’t. expect to be in the same location in the near future, a senior administration official said.

So, we have an agreement in principle to hold a virtual bilateral meeting between leaders before the end of the year, the official said, noting that details of the meetings are still being worked out.

“Sullivan has made it clear that while we will continue to invest in our own national strength and work closely with our allies and partners, we will also continue to engage with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) at a higher level to ensure the competition responsibility, ”the White House read.

According to the senior administration official, the conversation between Sullivan and Yang was frank, direct and broad.

Sullivan also spoke of areas where the United States is concerned about China’s behavior, the official said, listing human rights; Xinjiang province, where Beijing has embarked on a campaign against ethnic Uyghur which administration officials say amounts to genocide.

He also referred to growing tensions in the South China Sea, where China has expanded its territorial ambitions in disputed waters. Sullivan also spoke of the situation in Hong Kong, a former British colony where Beijing violated agreements with the territory to crush dissent and democracy there.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said this week she would seek further talks with China over its failure to deliver on promises made in the first part of a trade deal struck with former President Donald Trump.

Since 2017, the United States and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars in mutual goods after Washington accused Beijing of blocking access to its markets and stealing American intellectual property.

Sullivan has also been “quite frank” about Taiwan, the official said. “The national security adviser has expressed very clearly the concerns we have about Beijing’s recent provocative activities, and our concerns about the continued pressure and coercion that we see from Beijing across the strait,” the official said.

Sullivan made it clear that the United States “will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense and that we will oppose any unilateral action aimed at changing the status quo,” the official said.

Taiwan is an autonomous island of about 24 million people off the coast of China that Beijing considers part of its territory.

Taiwan said this week that nearly 150 Chinese military jets entered its air defense identification zone during a four-day period starting Friday.

Sullivan also spoke of areas where the Biden administration believes U.S. and Chinese interests are aligned and can work together, such as climate change.

The two sides frankly had a full and in-depth exchange of views on China-US relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern. The meeting was described as constructive and conducive to strengthening mutual understanding, the state-run Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

“When China and the United States cooperate, both countries and the world will benefit; when China and the United States clash, the two countries and the world will suffer severely, Yang, who is also director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPC Central Committee Affairs Committee, said.

The United States must have a deep understanding of the mutually beneficial nature of China-US relations and properly understand China’s domestic and foreign policies and strategic intentions, Yang said, adding that China is opposed to defining the relationship. bilateral as “competitive”.

Yang said Beijing hopes that the United States can adopt a rational and pragmatic Chinese policy and, with China, follow a path of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, respecting fundamental interests and major concerns of each. .

The Xinhua report did not mention the planned virtual meeting between Xi and Biden, as reported by the White House.

Sullivan’s meetings on Wednesday appeared to be a stark contrast to the last time he and Yang sat in Alaska in March, when China’s top diplomat lectured him and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, commented ABC News.

What was to be a brief photoshoot has turned into a controversial and unusually public row between the two sides, setting the tone for lingering tensions in the relationship, he said at the previous meeting held on March 19. , the first high-level meeting since the president. Biden took office in January. PTI LKJ RHL AKJ

