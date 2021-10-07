Independent group condemns Boris Johnson for using his track





Friendly Fires, pictured in Radio 1 Live Lounge, had three top 40 albums Independent group Friendly Fires criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson after going on one of their tracks ahead of his opening speech at the Conservative Party conference. Mr Johnson took the stage in Manchester on Wednesday with the sound of their song Blue Cassette. The group tweeted then to say that they had not given their permission. The Conservative Party has yet to comment on the group’s statement. Posting on their Instagram Story and Twitter account, the band said, “We don’t approve of the Conservative Party’s use of our track Blue Cassette. “Our authorization has not been requested and we have asked our management to ensure that it is no longer in use.” What are the rules on the musical choices of politicians? Analysis by BBC music correspondent Mark Savage Friendly Fires is certainly not the first group to object to a politician co-opting their music. During Donald Trump’s election campaign in 2020, artists like the Rolling Stones, Phil Collins, and the Tom Petty and Prince estates all protested when their songs were performed at his rallies. Neil Young even filed a lawsuit to stop the campaign using his track Rocking In The Free World. Legally, however, American politicians do not always need direct authorization from artists. Campaigns can purchase license packages from music rights organizations like BMI and ASCAP, which give them legal access to millions of songs. Some, including the Rolling Stones, have pulled out of these deals – but many artists are taken by surprise when their music becomes a politician’s theme song and resort to public protest to distance themselves from politicians or personalities they they disapprove. In the UK, the situation is clearer. PPL – the body that authorizes the use of recorded music – requires that political events such as party conferences “obtain permission from the relevant rights holder” before using a song. In the case of friendly fire, it seems that the Conservatives have failed to make this arrangement. The story continues With the majority of musicians leaning towards the left and liberal side of politics, the Labor Party has an easier time attracting musicians to its cause. Despite this, Keir Starmer had a particularly easy task organizing his backing music at last week’s Labor Party conference. He chose the Right Here dance anthem, Right Now, composed by a childhood friend, with whom he had shared violin lessons: Fatboy Slim. In addition to Friendly Fires, Mr Blue Sky of the Electric Light Orchestra was also performed before the Prime Minister’s speech, in which he pledged to “continue the work” of uniting and leveling the UK. In their online response, the St Albans band, best known for their 2008 independent floor fills, Jump in the Pool and Paris, also shared a screenshot from a report that said the House of Commons chief Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg had called the food banks “rather exhilarating”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzksrl1eWrg “If Boris Johnson needed something uplifting to walk on, maybe he should have used the sound of a bustling food bank,” they added. follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email [email protected].

