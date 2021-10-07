Trump supporters worried about lack of access to Twitter ahead of midterm election





Supporters of former President Donald Trump want to see him return to Twitter and other major social media platforms to get his message across to the masses in the months leading up to the 2022 midterm election.

Trump, banned from most major social media platforms for his role in the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, filed a class action lawsuit in July against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, along with their respective CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai.

Trump filed a preliminary injunction on the Twitter ban last week, hoping to be temporarily reinstated as he continues to try to gain permanent access to his Twitter account with his 88 million followers.

The former president and his legal team argue that Twitter censors him unfairly while being a major avenue for public discourse and an essential tool for politicians connecting with voters.

If you want to communicate directly with the American people, you want as many tools as possible to do so, said Hogan Gidley, a former spokesperson for Trump while he was president. Twitter and social media are certainly good ways to get information out. They are the modern city square. It’s a way we would like to have.

Gidley added that while Trump has been able to publicize his ideas to some extent through email and surrogates, it is important that he comes back to Twitter.

The lawsuit will allow Trump to represent a larger group of affected people who he says are being unfairly censored by problematic content moderation policies due to government and Big Tech collusion, he argued in an article. opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal in July.

Trump said his lawsuit argued that “big tech companies are being used to enforce illegal and unconstitutional government censorship,” which he says is due to Congressional Democrats “coercing[ing] platforms to censor their political opponents. “

Trump has said this “coercion and coordination” between big tech companies and the government is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court ruled that Congress cannot use private actors to do what the Constitution prohibits it from doing on its own.

However, the First Amendment’s free speech protections do not apply to private organizations and platforms, such as Facebook or Twitter, which means Trump’s trial is unlikely to be successful, according to several Prime Lawyers. Amendment.

You can complain about high gasoline prices, but you still have to drive a car to work. Any sane politician will want equal treatment on a popular social media platform, said Dan Bongino, conservative commentator and Trump supporter. Twitter is an important vehicle for getting his message across, which could help him. It’s not catastrophic if he doesn’t return to Twitter, but his ability to throw a wide net is hurt.

Conservatives fear that if Trump supporters mostly stay on anti-censorship and free speech-focused social media platforms such as Parler, GETTR, and MeWe, their chances of influencing the electorate will be limited.

