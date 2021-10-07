It’s like a rehearsal for the presidential and vice presidential candidates in 2024





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto drive a jeep together during the Reserve Determination Ceremony (Komcad) for FY2021, at Pusdiklatpassus, West Bandung, Thursday (7/10 / 2021). general secretary Jokowi-Prabowo (Jokpro) 2024 Timothy Ivan Triyono considers that the moment of complicity between the two national personalities shows more and more their solidarity and their harmony to advance in the presidential election of 2024 (Pilpres). “Complement each other. These two numbers are the best choice as Indonesian leaders in 2024. Moreover, this moment of togetherness is not the first time they have shown it in public,” said Timothy in its press release, Thursday (7/10/2021). Read also : Find out what Komcad was just named by Jokowi Timothy went on to reveal a number of the togetherness moments between Jokowi and Prabowo that were recorded earlier. First, he said, President Jokowi and Prabowo recently saw a display of the main weapons system (alutsista) equipment in front of the Merdeka Palace. “Attend the opening of XX PON in Papua and review the access roads to the new National Capital Plan (IKN) in East Kalimantan,” said Timothy. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Reflecting on the moment of conviviality, he thinks that Jokowi and Prabowo are the leaders that the Indonesian people dream of. Furthermore, he believes that if Jokowi and Prabowo become a pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, it will prevent extreme polarization in society. “We do not want an extreme polarization between nationalist groups and groups or individuals who act in the name of certain beliefs, as happened in 2024 presidential election, the election of the DKI regional leader 2017 and the presidential election 2019, ”said Timothy. He also spoke of the moment of complicity between Jokowi and Prabowo on October 3, 2021. Read also: Volunteers declare their support for Jokowi-Prabowo Subianto in Pemalang Get Updates choice news and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/10/07/19042131/jokowi-prabowo-naik-jeep-bersama-jokpro-bagaikan-gladi-bersih-capres%3Fpage%3Dall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos